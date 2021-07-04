West Coast players leave GMHBA Stadium after their huge loss to Sydney in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast coach Adam Simpson has conceded that big losses are "now a pattern" after his side copped a 92-point thrashing at the hands of Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

The heavy loss to the Swans comes after a 55-point defeat to Western Bulldogs last week, and has sent the Eagles' percentage plummeting from 107.9 per cent after round 14 to 95.3 per cent now.

That percentage wasn't helped by West Coast kicking just three goals for the entire match – and going goalless across the second and final terms – as they failed to halt the Swans' early momentum or, later, find a way back into the game.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Sydney v West Coast The Swans and Eagles clash in round 16

"It's now a pattern," Simpson said of the thrashings.

"We've got to look at some of the things we're doing and some of it is just workrate and being clean. We've identified that's an area we really want to focus on. We've been training it for a few weeks.

"Hopefully that comes to fruition sooner rather than later. Our inability to stop momentum is costing us dearly."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Simpson: Heavy losses are 'now a pattern' Watch West Coast's press conference after round 16's match against Sydney

The Eagles have now lost their past eight matches at GMHBA Stadium, which includes all five during Simpson's reign as coach, by an average of 73 points.

Their two visits to the venue this season have resulted in a 97-point loss to Geelong in round six and now a 92-point loss to Sydney.

The Eagles again failed to adapt to the unfamiliar ground and windy conditions, preferring to kick the ball early while the Swans often looked to hang onto it by handpassing their way down the field, evidenced by their 113 handballs to West Coast's 70 at half-time.

SWANS V EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Simpson couldn't explain why GMHBA Stadium continues to pose such grave problems for his team.

"I don't know. I thought we had the right attitude on the travel, then trained well, been really looked after with the facilities. It's just poor execution," he said.

"They're not just little losses, they're big ones.

"I'd like to say it's got nothing to do with the ground, and it's more about what we need to do as individuals and a collective than worry about getting on a bus for an hour."

Swans coach John Longmire lauded an even team performance that included winners in all areas of the ground and a dominant display from early in the game.

The Swans shared the goalkicking duties with eight players booting multiple majors.

"Whether it's sharing it around in our front half or the defenders really working as a tight unit, through to the midfield each doing their role and taking their turn, that was probably the standout feature," Longmire said.

"It was a really even team performance. It is fantastic to see us play a game like that against quality opposition. It was outstanding.

"We were able to play all three lines the way we wanted to and try and get the game in offence and defence areas balanced, and make sure we're really good in the hunt. To see our pressure rating through the roof, even though we had a lot of the footy, was outstanding."