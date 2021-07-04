Aaron Naughton is helped from the ground after a heavy fall in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

VICTOROIOUS Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge is undecided how he will cover the expected absence of star forward Aaron Naughton for next week's clash against the in-form Sydney.

Naughton landed heavily in a marking contest late in the second quarter of the Bulldogs' 29-point victory over the Kangaroos on Sunday and the concussion symptoms he picked up from the blow will ensure he has to sit out the match against John Longmire's side.

The Bulldogs could opt to recall forgotten forward Josh Schache, while No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan may also come under consideration for his long-awaited debut.

Schache and Ugle-Hagan both finished with one goal in Footscray's VFL win over North Melbourne earlier on Sunday.

Beveridge said it was too early to know how badly Naughton was hurt in Sunday’s clash, but concussion protocol means the 20-year-old will be sidelined for the crucial match against the Swans.

"It's too early, so I have got no answers for you on that," Beveridge said when asked how severe Naughton's knock was.

"Naughton's come down and our guys (medical staff) called it early and we know we had to look after him."

In Naughton's absence Beveridge used the versatile Lewis Young as a second marking option up forward, while vice-captain Mitch Wallis also played deep inside 50 and contributed three telling goals during the final quarter in just his fifth appearance of the season.

"Mitch was quite clutch in that last quarter to convert when they had some control and he can play in a similar role to what he did today," Beveridge added.

"Maybe because of injury we might play him there a bit more, but we will see how we go."

The victory catapults the Bulldogs in front of Melbourne and to the top of the AFL ladder, but Beveridge knows there is a lot still to play out before he makes any finals plans for September.

"Most seasons are about your boys performing critical roles throughout the season and it becomes a war of attrition and today was a bit like that.

"Whatever your glory outlook is as a coach, you have got to temper that with what is actually going on."

While disappointed they couldn't cause the upset, buoyant North Melbourne coach David Noble knows his side has improved markedly in recent weeks and sees a bright future for his young charges.

"I think we are building belief," Noble noted.

"We want to be a team that is hard to play against, but they (Bulldogs) are a bloody good team, who are well balanced and punish you hard on turnovers.

"Our guys stuck to the task really well and gave it a good crack in the last quarter.

"We have taken steps in the last month and not just tonight. Really since the bye, we have been way more consistent."

Noble defended his decision to use youngster Eddie Ford as substitute, meaning the 19-year-old will be credited with his debut game despite not getting on the ground at any stage on Sunday.

"I consider it a squad of 23, not of 22 and a sub," Noble said.

"It is frustrating as you would like to activate him and bring him into the game, but we haven’t needed to do that in recent weeks."