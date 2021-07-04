The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 16 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Liam Stocker, Carlton has been charged with Striking Lachie Schultz, Fremantle, during the second quarter of the Round 16 match between Fremantle and Carlton, played at the MCG on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Levi Casboult, Carlton has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Alex Pearce, Fremantle, during the third quarter of the Round 16 match between Fremantle and Carlton, played at the MCG on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Nat Fyfe, Fremantle has been charged with Striking Lachie Plowman, Carlton, during the fourth quarter of the Round 16 match between Fremantle and Carlton, played at the MCG on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.