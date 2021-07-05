PORT Adelaide's Ollie Wines is nipping at the heels of leading duo Marcus Bontempelli and Clayton Oliver in the AFLCA Champion Player Award after netting another perfect 10 coaches' votes.
Wines sits just one point behind Oliver, who didn't receive any votes for his 28-disposal game against Greater Western Sydney.
Bontempelli still leads all-comers despite not receiving any votes in round 16.
Gold Coast's stand-in captain Touk Miller was rewarded with 10 votes for his stellar performance against Richmond, which saw him rack up 36 touches, nine clearances and seven tackles. He now sits in fourth spot.
St Kilda captain Jack Steele, Sydney's Callum Mills and GWS's Josh Kelly also received maximum votes.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Gold Coast v Richmond
10 Touk Miller (GCFC)
7 Tom J Lynch (RICH)
7 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
2 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
2 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
1 Ben King (GCFC)
1 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)
Geelong v Essendon
9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
8 Darcy Parish (ESS)
7 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
2 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney
10 Josh Kelly (GWS)
6 Christian Salem (MELB)
5 Tim Taranto (GWS)
4 Tom Green (GWS)
2 Tom McDonald (MELB)
2 Steven May (MELB)
1 Shane Mumford (GWS)
Adelaide v Brisbane
9 Marcus Adams (BL)
7 Zac Bailey (BL)
6 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
4 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
3 Rory Laird (ADEL)
1 Jordon Butts (ADEL)
Fremantle v Carlton
7 Sean Darcy (FRE)
7 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
5 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Paddy Dow (CARL)
1 Jack Silvagni (CARL)
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide
10 Ollie Wines (PORT)
6 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)
4 Karl Amon (PORT)
3 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
3 Travis Boak (PORT)
2 Tom Jonas (PORT)
1 Ryan Burton (PORT)
1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
Sydney v West Coast
10 Callum Mills (SYD)
7 Oliver Florent (SYD)
4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
3 Tom Hickey (SYD)
2 Justin McInerney (SYD)
2 Jordan Dawson (SYD)
1 Lance Franklin (SYD)
1 George Hewett (SYD)
Collingwood v St Kilda
10 Jack Steele (STK)
6 Bradley Hill (STK)
6 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
5 Luke Dunstan (STK)
2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
1 Jack Sinclair (STK)
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne
8 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)
5 Tom Liberatore (WB)
5 Cody Weightman (WB)
5 Bailey Dale (WB)
3 Jack Macrae (WB)
3 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)
1 Zaine Cordy (WB)
LEADERBOARD
76 Marcus Bontempelli WB
71 Clayton Oliver MELB
70 Ollie Wines PORT
66 Touk Miller GCFC
63 Darcy Parish ESS
63 Samuel Walsh CARL
60 Jack Steele STK
55 Hugh McCluggage BL
54 David Mundy FRE
53 Max Gawn MELB
51 Rory Laird ADEL
51 Zach Merrett ESS
45 Josh Kelly GWS
45 Jarryd Lyons BL
45 Jack Macrae WB
43 Ben Cunnington NMFC
43 Christian Petracca MELB
42 Dustin Martin RICH
42 Nic Naitanui WCE