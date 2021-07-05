Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines is tackled by Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell during round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Ollie Wines is nipping at the heels of leading duo Marcus Bontempelli and Clayton Oliver in the AFLCA Champion Player Award after netting another perfect 10 coaches' votes.

Wines sits just one point behind Oliver, who didn't receive any votes for his 28-disposal game against Greater Western Sydney.

Bontempelli still leads all-comers despite not receiving any votes in round 16.

Gold Coast's stand-in captain Touk Miller was rewarded with 10 votes for his stellar performance against Richmond, which saw him rack up 36 touches, nine clearances and seven tackles. He now sits in fourth spot.

St Kilda captain Jack Steele, Sydney's Callum Mills and GWS's Josh Kelly also received maximum votes.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

The 10: Round 16's best moments Watch all the best highlights from a brilliant round of football

Gold Coast v Richmond

10 Touk Miller (GCFC)

7 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

7 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)

2 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

2 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)

1 Ben King (GCFC)

1 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)

Geelong v Essendon

9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

8 Darcy Parish (ESS)

7 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

2 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)

6 Christian Salem (MELB)

5 Tim Taranto (GWS)

4 Tom Green (GWS)

2 Tom McDonald (MELB)

2 Steven May (MELB)

1 Shane Mumford (GWS)

Adelaide v Brisbane

9 Marcus Adams (BL)

7 Zac Bailey (BL)

6 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)

4 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

3 Rory Laird (ADEL)

1 Jordon Butts (ADEL)

Fremantle v Carlton

7 Sean Darcy (FRE)

7 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

5 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

1 Paddy Dow (CARL)

1 Jack Silvagni (CARL)

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

6 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

4 Karl Amon (PORT)

3 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

3 Travis Boak (PORT)

2 Tom Jonas (PORT)

1 Ryan Burton (PORT)

1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

Sydney v West Coast

10 Callum Mills (SYD)

7 Oliver Florent (SYD)

4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

3 Tom Hickey (SYD)

2 Justin McInerney (SYD)

2 Jordan Dawson (SYD)

1 Lance Franklin (SYD)

1 George Hewett (SYD)

Collingwood v St Kilda

10 Jack Steele (STK)

6 Bradley Hill (STK)

6 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

5 Luke Dunstan (STK)

2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

1 Jack Sinclair (STK)

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

8 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)

5 Tom Liberatore (WB)

5 Cody Weightman (WB)

5 Bailey Dale (WB)

3 Jack Macrae (WB)

3 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

1 Zaine Cordy (WB)

LEADERBOARD

76 Marcus Bontempelli WB

71 Clayton Oliver MELB

70 Ollie Wines PORT

66 Touk Miller GCFC

63 Darcy Parish ESS

63 Samuel Walsh CARL

60 Jack Steele STK

55 Hugh McCluggage BL

54 David Mundy FRE

53 Max Gawn MELB

51 Rory Laird ADEL

51 Zach Merrett ESS

45 Josh Kelly GWS

45 Jarryd Lyons BL

45 Jack Macrae WB

43 Ben Cunnington NMFC

43 Christian Petracca MELB

42 Dustin Martin RICH

42 Nic Naitanui WCE