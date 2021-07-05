IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's biggest issues.
- The No.1 candidate to fill Collingwood's coach vacancy pulls out
- Sam Mitchell 'having conversations privately' with several football people
- What Steve Hocking's departure means for the AFL
- Melbourne's Ben Brown conundrum
- Latest fixture news
0:26 – Sam Mitchell turns down the Collingwood coaching position
2:50 – The uncanny similarities between Mitchell’s situation and how Nathan Buckley got Collingwood's job
4:19 – Alastair Clarkson’s future: Is it Sam v Clarko?
7:31 – Steve Hocking departs the AFL to become Geelong’s CEO
9:05 – Hocking’s legacy
12:28 – Potential candidates to take over this difficult role
13:26 – Will the Dees play Ben Brown against Port Adelaide?
16:27 – Latest fixture news