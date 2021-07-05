AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's biggest issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The No.1 candidate to fill Collingwood's coach vacancy pulls out

- Sam Mitchell 'having conversations privately' with several football people

- What Steve Hocking's departure means for the AFL

- Melbourne's Ben Brown conundrum

- Latest fixture news

In this episode ...

0:26 – Sam Mitchell turns down the Collingwood coaching position

2:50 – The uncanny similarities between Mitchell’s situation and how Nathan Buckley got Collingwood's job

4:19 – Alastair Clarkson’s future: Is it Sam v Clarko?

7:31 – Steve Hocking departs the AFL to become Geelong’s CEO

9:05 – Hocking’s legacy

12:28 – Potential candidates to take over this difficult role

13:26 – Will the Dees play Ben Brown against Port Adelaide?

16:27 – Latest fixture news