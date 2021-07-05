GOLD Coast midfielder Hugh Greenwood will join his teammates in Melbourne on Monday night in preparation for its match with Greater Western Sydney this weekend.

Greenwood missed last Thursday's rousing win over Richmond to stay in Queensland with partner Kjiersten for the birth of their second child, Tahj.

With south-east Queensland's COVID-19 lockdown lifted over the weekend, Greenwood has been given clearance with eight other Suns players to join the team in Melbourne.

The inside midfielder is having a terrific second season with Gold Coast, averaging 19 disposals, seven clearances and nine tackles.

Last week's game was the first he'd missed since heading north from Adelaide.

Greenwood rejoins a Suns team fresh off upsetting reigning premier Richmond, with his replacement Brayden Fiorini doing his chances of another opportunity no harm with 25 touches and six clearances.

Vice-captain Sam Collins battled with the ankle injury that kept him out of the previous three matches, but the club believes a nine or 10-day break should help him immensely ahead of playing the Giants.