Jordan De Goey kicks a goal during the round 16 match between the Magpies and the Saints at the MCG on July 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU COULD be forgiven if you had Jordan De Goey at the top of your 'Never Again' list, but he has made plenty of coaches do a 180 in recent weeks.

Thousands of coaches jumped on De Goey following his 127 in the AAMI Community Series. He had a midfield role and he screamed value. He opened the season with 61 but then hit a 90 thanks to a four-goal haul. 66, 44 and a three-point game where he was concussed early had most sending the Pie to the trade table.

Mostly, it was about his role. Jamie Elliott went down meaning De Goey played more forward.

The 25-year-old is back in the midfield attending plenty of centre bounces and his last four scores of 107, 78, 106 and most recently, 124, has made him one of the best scoring Fantasy forwards over the last month.

De Goey still offers plenty of value and is one of the big trade targets for round 17, even ahead of Patrick Dangerfield according to Roy on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast thanks to Sportsbet.

In this episode …

2:30 - Jordan De Goey gets Roy's +3 nomination for his outstanding 124.

7:10 - The Tigers are struggling and so is Dustin Martin.

9:35 - Jack Macrae had scored a Fantasy ton in every game this year ... until round 16.

12:00 - A few injuries - including the dreaded 'syndesmosis' - headline the news.

18:10 - Could Kieren Briggs come in for Shane Mumford?

20:00 - Roy names up some possible trade options.

24:20 - Even though everything says 'yes' for Patrick Dangerfield, are there some flags?

30:00 - Warnie is told not to get Paddy Dow.

34:30 - Early doors on the most popular trades.

42:30 - Should we consider Clayton Oliver?

45:15 - Why Brodie Grundy is a must-have. 47:30 - Is there any merit in trading Jack Macrae?

