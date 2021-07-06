AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- All the details from Hawthorn's succession plan unpacked

- How Clarko is now fair game for other clubs

- Collingwood's two leading candidates may well have been Alastair Clarkson and Sam Mitchell

- A big list win for the Bombers

- A Thursday night cracker is coming

In this episode ...

0:27 – Has this succession plan been rushed?

2:37 – The tension among all parties involved at Hawthorn

4:27 – The impact of Collingwood’s coaching hunt on the decision

7:45 – Where to next for Alastair Clarkson?

12:15 – Jeff Kennett’s relationship with Clarko

15:27 – Win for Dons as hot Bomber extends contract

16:35 – How important is Port Adelaide v Melbourne in the eyes of the viewer?