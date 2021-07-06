IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's big issues.
- All the details from Hawthorn's succession plan unpacked
- How Clarko is now fair game for other clubs
- Collingwood's two leading candidates may well have been Alastair Clarkson and Sam Mitchell
- A big list win for the Bombers
- A Thursday night cracker is coming
In this episode ...
0:27 – Has this succession plan been rushed?
2:37 – The tension among all parties involved at Hawthorn
4:27 – The impact of Collingwood’s coaching hunt on the decision
7:45 – Where to next for Alastair Clarkson?
12:15 – Jeff Kennett’s relationship with Clarko
15:27 – Win for Dons as hot Bomber extends contract
16:35 – How important is Port Adelaide v Melbourne in the eyes of the viewer?