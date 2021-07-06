Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

HE'S a Sydney co-captain, All-Australian and two-time best and fairest.

So why hasn't this gun re-signed beyond this season?

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team discuss the future of one of the Swans' most reliable performers after the club entrenched themselves in the top eight.

Join Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey for the latest happenings in the AFL ahead of a bumper round 17 of action.

Episode guide ...

3.30 – Who wins – Port Adelaide or Melbourne?

7.10 – Which contender are you most concerned about?

10.45 – Who is the next Darcy Parish?

15.00 – Round 16 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee announcement

17.10 – Who still needs a Rising Star nomination?

19.30 – What is the first job for Steve Hocking's replacement?

24.35 – HOAS

31.30 – What are the games that have changed the course of history?

36.35 – Brand new segment

40.20 – Where does Sam Walsh rank among the best 21-year-olds of all-time?