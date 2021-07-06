CARLTON star Patrick Cripps is no certainty to face Geelong on Saturday, despite scans revealing the Blues skipper has avoided any structural damage to his injured foot following last week's victory over Fremantle.

Cripps bravely played out the club's 16-point win, having accidentally kicked the foot of Dockers defender Brandon Walker in the first quarter, going on to win 23 disposals while spending much of the night using his non-preferred left boot.

Carlton was forced to wait before it could put Cripps through scans due to significant swelling on his foot, though results on Tuesday revealed no break. However, despite the good news, he remains sore and is in doubt to meet Geelong this weekend.

"Structurally, the foot is fine … the MRI was clear. We'll test him later this week to see if he's good enough to play," Blues high-performance boss Andrew Russell said.

The doubts surrounding Cripps' fitness are eased somewhat by the impending return of Zac Williams from suspension, while Zac Fisher (ankle) and Will Setterfield (hand) are also available for selection.

Meanwhile, the club's star key forward Charlie Curnow is slowly inching his way back from more than two years sidelined by a series of debilitating knee injuries and is on the cusp of making his return through the VFL.

As reported by AFL.com.au in June, Curnow is in the final stages of a month-long training block and could make his return via Carlton's reserves side as early as next week's clash against Collingwood.

"Those who have watched training have been pretty excited by Charlie," Russell said.

"He's moving pretty well and he's coming to the back-end of that month-long block of conditioning that we spoke about that he needed to play. Charlie will continue with the training block that he's in and he's a chance to play VFL in the upcoming weeks."