Will Hamill and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti in action during the round eight clash between Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval on July 26, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND 17 is blasting off with a belter between flag fancies Port Adelaide and Melbourne.

Both teams have plenty to prove, Adelaide Oval will be at 100 per cent capacity, and the game headlines a spectacular round.

Unsure how to get your tickets to the game? Not certain if you're even allowed in? See below for EVERYTHING you need to know for the remainder of round 17.

With finals hopes and double-chances all on the line, get to the game, CHEER YOUR TEAM ON, and be part of something special ... LIVE.

Thursday, July 8



Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Port needs a big scalp. The Demons are wobbling and the doubters are rising. Adelaide Oval is back to 100 per cent capacity. Nothing more needs to be said. A cracker awaits.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Friday, July 9

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

This is the ultimate must-win game for the Bombers if they are to have any chance of playing in September. They'll start favourites at Marvel Stadium – the venue of their next five matches. But don't take the Crows lightly – they've shown enough this season to suggest an upset could be on the cards. Current capacity is 75 per cent, with a cap of 40,000 people.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Saturday, July 10

Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

The Dockers could find themselves inside the top eight with victory here, and other results fall their way. They'll want to do it for inspirational skipper Nat Fyfe in his 200th AFL match. But it won't be easy against the Hawks at their Tassie home away from home. Will this week's news on the Clarkson-Mitchell succession plan inspire them to victory? The ground has 100 per cent capacity.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

The in-form Cats will be fired up to continue their push for a top-four berth but they'll have to do so without injured spearhead Jeremy Cameron. Can the resurgent Blues upset the apple cart? A third win on the trot would keep them in touch with the eight. Current capacity is 75 per cent, with a cap of 40,000 people.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

The Lions have won nine of their past 10 matches and can move one step closer to locking in a top-four spot with victory. Captain Dayne Zorko will play his 200th game. The Saints have found some touch in recent weeks with back-to-back wins since the bye. The venue has increased its capacity.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Sunday, July 11

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST

It will be an historic day in Ballarat when the Giants host the Suns – the first time a non-Victorian club plays a home game in the western Victorian city. The match was moved from Sydney due the COVID-19 outbreak in NSW. Regional fans will get a rare chance to watch Toby Greene up close and personal as the Giants stake their claim for a finals berth. It won't be easy against the Suns, fresh off a monumental upset of reigning premier Richmond. Who will come out on top? Current capacity is 75 per cent.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

Bont v Buddy is worth the price of admission alone. The Brownlow Medal favourite v the goalkicking superstar. Lance Franklin will continue his pursuit of 1000 goals in this Sunday arvo blockbuster. Buddy needs 24 more to reach the magical milestone. He's on track for another achievement along the way – four goals will see him achieve 400 majors for two clubs. The Swans will take plenty of confidence into the clash after last week's thumping of the Eagles as they look to consolidate a spot in the eight. The Dogs are also in red-hot form with top spot on the line. Get ready for some fireworks. Current capacity is 75 per cent, with a cap of 40,000 people.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST

Is the dynasty REALLY over, or can the Tigers mount a late-season revival? Both teams' declining fortunes have seen this match shifted to the Sunday twilight spot but that doesn't mean there won't be fireworks between the two old rivals. The Pies, currently languishing in 16th spot, are still seeking a maiden win for caretaker coach Robert Harvey, while the Tigers have lost their past two matches. Jack Riewoldt needs just one more goal to become the 24th player in VFL/AFL history to reach 700 career goals. Current capacity is 75 per cent, with a cap of 40,000 people.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Monday, July 12

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

Monday night football is back with the Eagles returning home after their horror trip to GMHBA Stadium against the Swans last week. They're still in the eight but will want to turn around their form quickly if they want to stay there. The Eagles have won five of the past six against North, but the Kangaroos won't be pushovers. A full crowd of 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend. Current capacity is 100 per cent.

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS