AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on the big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Latest fixture news, Adelaide Oval will be heaving

- The states will be reminding the AFL that their stadiums are at 100 per cent

- Can Melbourne fix its scoring woes? The player Damo is 'putting his chips on'

- Why Port needs this scalp

- The fallout/reaction to Hawthorn's succession plan. Why Clarkson/Mitchell feels more like Malthouse/Buckley than Roos/Longmire

In this episode ...

0:24 – Why various state governments will start ‘lobbying’ for the Grand Final

2:59 – Latest round 18 fixture news

5:15 – Why Ben Brown can breathe life back into Melbourne's season

8:43 – Melbourne’s form dip and forward line woes

10:16 – The exciting Gawn v Lycett ruck duel

11:28 – Can Port Adelaide change the flat-track bully narrative?

12:46 – Succession plans don’t work if the incumbent coach leaves ‘kicking and screaming’