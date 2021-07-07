IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on the big issues.
- Latest fixture news, Adelaide Oval will be heaving
- The states will be reminding the AFL that their stadiums are at 100 per cent
- Can Melbourne fix its scoring woes? The player Damo is 'putting his chips on'
- Why Port needs this scalp
- The fallout/reaction to Hawthorn's succession plan. Why Clarkson/Mitchell feels more like Malthouse/Buckley than Roos/Longmire
0:24 – Why various state governments will start ‘lobbying’ for the Grand Final
2:59 – Latest round 18 fixture news
5:15 – Why Ben Brown can breathe life back into Melbourne's season
8:43 – Melbourne’s form dip and forward line woes
10:16 – The exciting Gawn v Lycett ruck duel
11:28 – Can Port Adelaide change the flat-track bully narrative?
12:46 – Succession plans don’t work if the incumbent coach leaves ‘kicking and screaming’