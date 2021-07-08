Lachie Neale ahead of the round three game against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale is almost certain to play against St Kilda on Saturday night after overcoming a calf injury, while Brisbane teammate Jarrod Berry has suffered another setback in his frustrating season.

Berry played his first game in 10 weeks last Saturday against Adelaide, only to subsequently strain his calf.

The hard-running midfielder has played just four matches in 2021, with first a hamstring and then a long-term groin injury interrupting his campaign.

The news is better for the Lions' Brownlow medallist though after Neale got through main training on the Gold Coast on Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old missed the victory over the Crows, although coach Chris Fagan said post-match he was "very confident" Neale would recover for this week.

Lachie Neale leaving Port Melbourne Football Club after a training session on Monday, March 29. Picture: AFL Media

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko, whose 200th game has been relocated from the Gabba to Metricon Stadium, said its injured stars had progressed well.

"Lachie trained really well today, that's pleasing, but whether you risk him still, I'm not sure," Zorko said.

"Harris (Andrews) was up and running and did the full session. Harris will be fine, Lachie still not sure."

Versatile defender Ryan Lester, who has missed a month with a hamstring tear, also got through training and will be available.

Brisbane arrived back in Queensland on Tuesday night but has been forced to hub at a Gold Coast resort, away from their families an hour north, as their home city is considered a COVID 'red zone' by the Victorian government.

Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko returns to his junior club, the Surfers Paradise Demons for a media opportunity ahead of his 200th AFL game on July 08, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Zorko said he was expecting a tough battle from the Saints, winners of their past two matches.

"One thing they've done over the past month is restrict teams from scoring," he said.

"Obviously Richmond didn't score many against them, Collingwood for three quarters really struggled to score against them.

"That poses a new threat for us, no doubt about it.

"I think it's going to be won in and around the contest, most games are these days.

"We've been able to consistently perform over the past few years and I think we understand what it takes and where we need to play our best football."