RICHMOND has recalled Sydney Stack for his first game since round 13 last season as the injury-hit Tigers search for a spark to keep their season alive.

Stack returns for the first time since being banned for 10 weeks by the club for an off-field incident while in the Queensland hub last season and a Christmas stint in prison for breaching WA's coronavirus restrictions.

The 21-year-old returns to an injury-hit Tigers team that will now be without ruckman Toby Nankervis and defender Nick Vlastuin, with the premiership pair withdrawn from the original 25-man squad.

Match Previews R17: Richmond v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and the Tigers at the MCG

Shane Edwards, Bachar Houli and Callum Coleman-Jones were already among the omissions ahead of a crucial clash against the Magpies at the MCG.

Daniel Rioli returns, along with nine-game defender Ryan Garthwaite and pre-season recruit Rhyan Mansell, who has played seven games this season.

Collingwood has made three changes, dropping big man Mason Cox and impressive youngster Caleb Poulter, while losing Josh Daicos to a finger injury.

Young tall Will Kelly has been included in the 22 for his second game this season, with midfielder Callum Brown and draftee Oliver Henry also earning recalls.

FULL TEAMS

Greater Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan will return for his third game this season, replacing Jeremy Finlayson for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast at Mars Stadium.

The Giants also regain defender Sam Taylor after an ankle lay-off, with the young Giant replacing injured teammate Jack Buckley.

Gold Coast has made one change after its brilliant win against Richmond, with midfielder Hugh Greenwood replacing Josh Corbett (concussion).

Match Previews R17: GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and the Suns at MARS Stadium

The Western Bulldogs have made two changes for their clash against Sydney at Marvel Stadium, with speedster Ed Richards joining debutant Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in the team.

Injured star Aaron Naughton (concussion) and Toby McLean (omitted) make way, while there was no room for medical substitute Patrick Lipinski in the squad.

The Swans have named an unchanged 22 after their 92-point win against West Coast, with medical substitute James Rowbottom again named as an emergency.

Squads for West Coast's clash against North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Monday will be trimmed on Saturday at 4.30pm AEST.

Friday, July 9

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Gleeson

Out: D.Heppell (thumb), B.Ham (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Guelfi (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: E.Himmelberg, L.Murphy

Out: L.Brown (Achilles), T.Walker (neck), J.Hately (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Hately (replaced T.Walker)

Saturday, July 10



Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: E.Jeka, D.Grainger-Barras, T.Brockman

Out: T.O'Brien (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), J.Newcombe (omitted), O.Hanrahan (omitted)

Last week's sub: O.Hanrahan (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: B.Banfield

Out: B.Bewley (rib), M.Crowden (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Z.Williams

Out: T.Williamson (omitted), M.Cottrell (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (unused)

GEELONG

In: E.Ratugolea, S.Higgins, M.O'Connor

Out: Q.Narkle (omitted), J.Cameron (hamstring), L.Dahlhaus (managed), J.Selwood (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Holmes (replaced J.Cameron)

Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: L.Neale, J.Madden

Out: J.Berry (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Prior (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (unused)

ST KILDA

In: Z.Jones

Out: J.Higgins (back soreness), J.Battle (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Battle (unused)

Sunday, July 11



Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor, J.Hogan

Out: J.Buckley (knee), J.Finlayson (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Reid (replaced J.Buckley)

GOLD COAST

In: H.Greenwood

Out: J.Corbett (concussion), D.MacPherson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: D.MacPherson (replaced J.Corbett)

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Ugle-Hagan, E.Richards

Out: A.Naughton (concussion), T.McLean (omitted), P.Lipinski (omitted)

New: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (replaced A.Naughton)

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: J.Rowbottom (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Rowbottom (unused)

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: R.Garthwaite, S.Stack, R.Mansell, D.Rioli

Out: J.Ross (omitted), N.Vlastuin (knee), S.Edwards (ankle), B.Houli (syndesmosis), C.Coleman-Jones (calf)

Last week's sub: T.Dow (replaced C.Coleman-Jones)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Brown, O.Henry, W.Kelly

Out: M.Cox (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted), J.Daicos (finger), F.Macrae (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: F.Macrae (replaced J.Daicos)

Monday, July 12

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Gaff, L.Ryan, X.O'Neill, J.Nelson, J.Rotham, B.Ah Chee

Out: A.Witherden (groin), J.Redden (knee), J.Jones (foot)

Last week's sub: J.Petruccelle (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Polec, C.Lazzaro, P.Walker, T.Campbell

Out: E.Ford (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: E.Ford (unused)