RICHMOND has recalled Sydney Stack for his first game since round 13 last season as the injury-hit Tigers search for a spark to keep their season alive.
Stack returns for the first time since being banned for 10 weeks by the club for an off-field incident while in the Queensland hub last season and a Christmas stint in prison for breaching WA's coronavirus restrictions.
The 21-year-old returns to an injury-hit Tigers team that will now be without ruckman Toby Nankervis and defender Nick Vlastuin, with the premiership pair withdrawn from the original 25-man squad.
Shane Edwards, Bachar Houli and Callum Coleman-Jones were already among the omissions ahead of a crucial clash against the Magpies at the MCG.
Daniel Rioli returns, along with nine-game defender Ryan Garthwaite and pre-season recruit Rhyan Mansell, who has played seven games this season.
Collingwood has made three changes, dropping big man Mason Cox and impressive youngster Caleb Poulter, while losing Josh Daicos to a finger injury.
Young tall Will Kelly has been included in the 22 for his second game this season, with midfielder Callum Brown and draftee Oliver Henry also earning recalls.
Greater Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan will return for his third game this season, replacing Jeremy Finlayson for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast at Mars Stadium.
The Giants also regain defender Sam Taylor after an ankle lay-off, with the young Giant replacing injured teammate Jack Buckley.
Gold Coast has made one change after its brilliant win against Richmond, with midfielder Hugh Greenwood replacing Josh Corbett (concussion).
The Western Bulldogs have made two changes for their clash against Sydney at Marvel Stadium, with speedster Ed Richards joining debutant Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in the team.
Injured star Aaron Naughton (concussion) and Toby McLean (omitted) make way, while there was no room for medical substitute Patrick Lipinski in the squad.
The Swans have named an unchanged 22 after their 92-point win against West Coast, with medical substitute James Rowbottom again named as an emergency.
Squads for West Coast's clash against North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Monday will be trimmed on Saturday at 4.30pm AEST.
Friday, July 9
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: M.Gleeson
Out: D.Heppell (thumb), B.Ham (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Guelfi (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: E.Himmelberg, L.Murphy
Out: L.Brown (Achilles), T.Walker (neck), J.Hately (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Hately (replaced T.Walker)
Saturday, July 10
Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: E.Jeka, D.Grainger-Barras, T.Brockman
Out: T.O'Brien (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), J.Newcombe (omitted), O.Hanrahan (omitted)
Last week's sub: O.Hanrahan (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: B.Banfield
Out: B.Bewley (rib), M.Crowden (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Z.Williams
Out: T.Williamson (omitted), M.Cottrell (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (unused)
GEELONG
In: E.Ratugolea, S.Higgins, M.O'Connor
Out: Q.Narkle (omitted), J.Cameron (hamstring), L.Dahlhaus (managed), J.Selwood (managed)
Last week's sub: M.Holmes (replaced J.Cameron)
Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: L.Neale, J.Madden
Out: J.Berry (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Prior (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Prior (unused)
ST KILDA
In: Z.Jones
Out: J.Higgins (back soreness), J.Battle (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Battle (unused)
Sunday, July 11
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Taylor, J.Hogan
Out: J.Buckley (knee), J.Finlayson (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted)
Last week's sub: S.Reid (replaced J.Buckley)
GOLD COAST
In: H.Greenwood
Out: J.Corbett (concussion), D.MacPherson (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: D.MacPherson (replaced J.Corbett)
Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Ugle-Hagan, E.Richards
Out: A.Naughton (concussion), T.McLean (omitted), P.Lipinski (omitted)
New: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (replaced A.Naughton)
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: J.Rowbottom (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Rowbottom (unused)
Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: R.Garthwaite, S.Stack, R.Mansell, D.Rioli
Out: J.Ross (omitted), N.Vlastuin (knee), S.Edwards (ankle), B.Houli (syndesmosis), C.Coleman-Jones (calf)
Last week's sub: T.Dow (replaced C.Coleman-Jones)
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Brown, O.Henry, W.Kelly
Out: M.Cox (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted), J.Daicos (finger), F.Macrae (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: F.Macrae (replaced J.Daicos)
Monday, July 12
West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: A.Gaff, L.Ryan, X.O'Neill, J.Nelson, J.Rotham, B.Ah Chee
Out: A.Witherden (groin), J.Redden (knee), J.Jones (foot)
Last week's sub: J.Petruccelle (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Polec, C.Lazzaro, P.Walker, T.Campbell
Out: E.Ford (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: E.Ford (unused)