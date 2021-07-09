ADELAIDE has been forced into a late change ahead of Friday night's clash with Essendon with Elliott Himmelberg withdrawing with illness.

Himmelberg, who was brought into the side to replace injured veteran Taylor Walker, has been replaced by Will Hamill.

It leaves the Crows lacking a genuine third tall up forward alongside Billy Frampton and draftee Riley Thilthorpe.

Essendon will go in as selected, while Brayden Ham and Ben Davis will start as the medical subs.

It's a crucial game for the Dons, who must win in order to keep in touch with the top eight, while the Crows will be looking to salvage what's left of the season.

Both sides are coming off back-to-back losses, with Adelaide sitting in 15th spot on the ladder with a 5-10 record and Essendon in 12th spot with a 6-9 record.

Essendon's Jake Stringer will play his 150th career game and will be out to continue his recent hot streak of form.

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Elliott Himmelberg (illness) replaced in selected side by Will Hamill

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Brayden Ham

Adelaide: Ben Davis