HAWTHORN has lost Blake Hardwick to a hamstring injury, with the defender withdrawn late for Saturday's clash against Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium.

The Hawks have called on youngster Damon Greaves as a replacement for Hardwick, with the 21-yerar-old coming in for his fifth game this season.

Hardwick has played every game in 2021 as a key member of the Hawks' backline.

Fremantle will go in as named for captain Nat Fyfe's 200th game, with midfielder Connor Blakely named as the medical substitute.

Small forward Oliver Hanrahan is the Hawks' medical substitute.

After a final-term fadeout against Carlton last week, the Dockers will be hoping to bounce back and keep their finals chances alive.

Match Previews R17: Hawthorn v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and the Dockers at University of Tasmania Stadium

The Hawks axed four players from the side that lost to Port Adelaide last week, with the new breed of Denver Grainger-Barras, Emerson Jeka and Tyler Brockman recalled.

After announcing a coaching succession plan during the week, the Hawks will be out to prove that the future is bright despite currently sitting in 17th spot on the ladder and managing just four wins so far this season.

Fremantle sits in 11th spot with a 7-8 record, and must win against the Hawks to keep in touch with the top eight.

Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Hawthorn: Blake Hardwick (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Damon Greaves

Fremantle: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Oliver Hanrahan

Fremantle: Connor Blakely