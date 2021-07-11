GOLD Coast midfielder Hugh Greenwood appears to have torn his ACL, according to coach Stuart Dew, in the match against Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium.

The gun midfielder had to be helped from the field in the first term and was soon subbed out of the match with Rory Atkins replacing him.

"It doesn't look great, the initial reports aren't really good," Dew said at half-time.

"It's a suspected ACL at this stage, but we're not confirmed. But we feel for him."

Greenwood goes down clutching knee Hugh Greenwood is subbed out of the match after this awkward landing in the contest

The injury occurred as Greenwood waited for a long kickout to reach him, his legs taken out by stumbling teammate Sam Day.

Greenwood went down and immediately clutched at his right knee.

The Giants have also had to activate their medical substitute Jeremy Finlayson after star midfielder Lachie Whitfield received a knock to the head in the second term and showed signs of concussion.