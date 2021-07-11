IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round of football.
- Richmond's dynasty is done, and other clubs aren't too sorry
- Is the Tiger Army also fatigued?
- Debate over, we've found the recruit of the year
- Sydney clearly is the real deal
- Can Joe fill the Hipwood void?
In this episode ...
0:24 – Richmond's terrible form continues
1:39 – Exhausted Tigers
3:46 – Injury carnage takes its toll at Punt Road
6:22 – The Tiger Army at their home fortress
8:07 – Real deal: Sydney's record against the top four
9:29 – The even spread of Swans’ contributors
12:34 – Can Joe Daniher step up in Hipwood’s absence?
14:58 – The race for the top eight coming down to the wire