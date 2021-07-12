WEST Coast will be desperate to bounce back from consecutive losses when it hosts North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Monday night.
The Eagles went from top-four challengers to fighting for a spot in the eight after a disastrous fortnight where they were comprehensively beaten by the Western Bulldogs (55 points) and Sydney (92 points).
FOLLOW IT LIVE Eagles v Roos from 5.40pm AWST
The percentage hit as seem them drop below crosstown rivals Fremantle, although they could go up to seventh with a win over the Roos.
Adam Simpson made another six changes to his side with Andrew Gaff, Liam Ryan, Josh Rotham, Jackson Nelson and Brendon Ah Chee replacing Alex Witherden (groin), Jack Redden (knee), Jamaine Jones (ankle), Luke Edwards (omitted), Luke Foley (omitted) and Nathan Vardy (omitted).
After losing their first eight games, North has shown some improvement in the past month with a win over Gold Coast, a draw with GWS and respectable performances in losses to Brisbane and the Bulldogs.
The Roos are unchanged from last week as they search for their third win of the season.
West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Luke Edwards
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro