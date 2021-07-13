Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IT IS the decade-long Collingwood tradition that the Magpies must consider changing.

The Magpies' have been holding strong to a club tradition since 2010, but on this week's AFL Exchange the team discuss why the year of change at Collingwood should continue with this decision.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round 17 – and some of the not so big.

On the menu this week is Sydney's sleeping flag hopes, whether Richmond should rebuild, why a Hawthorn trio must assess their future at the club and the players best suited to lead the next AFL franchise.

Plus, don't forget to get involved in the AFL Exchange live show on Saturday July 31. Click here for more details.

In this episode...

2:30 – The team look at West Coast's hold on a finals position and why there are still concerns over the Eagles.

6:25 – Is Sydney the sleeper in the premiership race?

11:50 – Rebuild or shoot for a fourth flag? The guys discuss what Richmond's off-season should hold after a miserable month.

15:40 – What is Gold Coast's best ever win?

18:20 – Who are the players who go to another level in contract years? An update on some of the big deals still yet to get done in 2021.

21:30 – The West Coast gun who should be on Hawthorn's radar.

25:00 – Why Collingwood needs to change a decade-long tradition.

27:50 – What does Hawthorn's coaching handover mean for a trio of star imports?

31:20 – Will St Kilda make the finals? The latest on the Saints' late charge.

34:00 – Wat/Wot/Wut – the newest segment in the AFL Exchange family.

38:00 – Which player would you build the 19th AFL franchise around?