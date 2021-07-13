ST KILDA star Jack Steele is coming for the Brownlow Medal with a rush.

With just six weeks remaining in the season, another three-vote game during his side's upset victory over the Lions on the weekend has the Saints skipper within touching distance of the leaders on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

Steele has remarkably been tipped to poll 16 votes from his last six games to move to 20 votes, closing the gap on the leader Marcus Bontempelli to just six votes heading into the latter parts of the year.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race for Charlie?

The hard-nosed midfielder, who was predicted to poll in just two of his first 10 matches, is a proven vote-winner and ended last year's count with 20 votes to land a top-three finish behind winner Lachie Neale and the second-placed Travis Boak.

Just three players are tipped to be ahead of Steele at this stage of the year, with Bontempelli (26 votes), Clayton Oliver (23 votes) and Darcy Parish (21 votes) the only players in the clear.

Clayton Oliver in action against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett and Christian Petracca (19 votes each) are not yet out of the running after both were predicted to have three-vote games on the weekend, while the suspended Touk Miller and veteran midfielder David Mundy are each predicted to have 18 votes.

But it's raging favourite Bontempelli who leads the way on the Brownlow Predictor with six weeks left in the season, having been tipped to earn seven three-vote games and win votes in 10 of his 16 matches so far.

26 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

23 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

21 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

20 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

19 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

19 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

SPORTSBET BROWNLOW ODDS

$2.70 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$5 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

$8 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$8 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$8 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

$12 Sam Walsh (Carlton)