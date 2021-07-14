Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ROUND 17 was the ultimate tipsters nightmare, with our experts battling to find you a winner.

Despite the tough week, Nat Edwards still managed to take the outright lead from Mitch Cleary after picking just four results.

With only one home team winning, four was a pretty good result. But it was certainly no match for 91-year-old Olga who was AFL Tipping's overall round winner. She managed a perfect nine.

See who our experts tipped in round 18 below.

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 13 points

Richmond

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 96

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong - 12 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 95

KANE CORNES

Geelong – 21 points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 95

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong – 16 pts

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 94

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong – 15 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 93

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 20 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 93

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle – 11 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 90

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Essendon

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 3

Total: 90

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 20 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 2

Total: 89

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong – eight points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 2

Total: 87

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

Essendon

Collingwood

West Coast

Last week: 2

Total: 87

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 24 points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Collingwood

West Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 85

TOTALS

Fremantle 2-10 Geelong

Richmond 2-10 Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Sydney

Gold Coast 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne 12-0 Hawthorn

St Kilda 8-4 Port Adelaide

North Melbourne 1-11 Essendon

Collingwood 3-9 Carlton

Adelaide 1-11 West Coast