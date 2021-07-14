ROUND 17 was the ultimate tipsters nightmare, with our experts battling to find you a winner.
Despite the tough week, Nat Edwards still managed to take the outright lead from Mitch Cleary after picking just four results.
With only one home team winning, four was a pretty good result. But it was certainly no match for 91-year-old Olga who was AFL Tipping's overall round winner. She managed a perfect nine.
See who our experts tipped in round 18 below.
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 13 points
Richmond
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 96
MITCH CLEARY
Geelong - 12 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 95
KANE CORNES
Geelong – 21 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 95
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong – 16 pts
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 94
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong – 15 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 93
DAISY PEARCE
Geelong – 20 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 93
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle – 11 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 90
CALLUM TWOMEY
Fremantle - 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 3
Total: 90
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 20 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 89
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong – eight points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 87
SARAH BLACK
Geelong – 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Collingwood
West Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 87
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Geelong - 24 points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Collingwood
West Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 85
TOTALS
Fremantle 2-10 Geelong
Richmond 2-10 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Sydney
Gold Coast 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 12-0 Hawthorn
St Kilda 8-4 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 1-11 Essendon
Collingwood 3-9 Carlton
Adelaide 1-11 West Coast