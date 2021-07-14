ROUND 17 was the ultimate tipsters nightmare, with our experts battling to find you a winner.

Despite the tough week, Nat Edwards still managed to take the outright lead from Mitch Cleary after picking just four results.

With only one home team winning, four was a pretty good result. But it was certainly no match for 91-year-old Olga who was AFL Tipping's overall round winner. She managed a perfect nine.

See who our experts tipped in round 18 below.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 13 points
Richmond 
Sydney
Western Bulldogs 
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon 
Carlton
West Coast 

Last week: 4
Total: 96

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong - 12 points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 3
Total: 95

KANE CORNES

Geelong – 21 points 
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 95

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong – 16 pts
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 3
Total: 94

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong – 15 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda 
Essendon 
Carlton
West Coast 

Last week: 3
Total: 93

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 20 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 3
Total: 93

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle – 11 points 
Brisbane
Sydney 
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 3
Total: 90

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Collingwood
Adelaide

Last week: 3
Total: 90

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 20 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 2
Total: 89

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong – eight points
Brisbane
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 2
Total: 87

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – 12 points 
Brisbane
Sydney 
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 
St Kilda
Essendon
Collingwood
West Coast

Last week: 2
Total: 87

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 24 points 
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Collingwood
West Coast 

Last week: 3
Total: 85

TOTALS

Fremantle 2-10 Geelong
Richmond 2-10 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Sydney
Gold Coast 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 12-0 Hawthorn
St Kilda 8-4 Port Adelaide
North Melbourne 1-11 Essendon
Collingwood 3-9 Carlton
Adelaide 1-11 West Coast

IN AFL ON DEMAND NOW