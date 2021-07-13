IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Only Wayne Carey and Michael Voss have been better captains
- Captains in waiting: Who are they?
- The next big name ruckman has arrived: 'He tore Hawthorn apart'
- The latest fixture news: Tigers have been 'shunned'
0:30 – Joel Selwood set to break Stephen Kernahan’s captain record
2:53 – Selwood a ‘born leader’
4:11 – Selwood, Voss, Carey or Hodge?
4:50 – Captains in waiting: Who will lead Richmond and Collingwood?
10:49 – Sean Darcy is taking the competition by storm
12:52 – Can Darcy make the Therabody AFL All-Australian side?
15:41 – Why is this Grand Final rematch in the ‘graveyard slot’?