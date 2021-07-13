AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Only Wayne Carey and Michael Voss have been better captains

- Captains in waiting: Who are they?

- The next big name ruckman has arrived: 'He tore Hawthorn apart'

- The latest fixture news: Tigers have been 'shunned'



In this episode ...

0:30 – Joel Selwood set to break Stephen Kernahan’s captain record

2:53 – Selwood a ‘born leader’

4:11 – Selwood, Voss, Carey or Hodge?

4:50 – Captains in waiting: Who will lead Richmond and Collingwood?

10:49 – Sean Darcy is taking the competition by storm

12:52 – Can Darcy make the Therabody AFL All-Australian side?

15:41 – Why is this Grand Final rematch in the ‘graveyard slot’?