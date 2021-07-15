FREMANTLE is back in primetime for the first time in five years in a finals-shaping clash against heavyweights Geelong at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers have won three of their past four to shoot up to seventh, but will face a tough test against the Cats, who could take spot with victory.

DOCKERS v CATS Follow it live from 6.10pm AWST

The last time the Dockers featured in a Thursday or Friday night slot was way back in 2016 when they fell to a 17-point loss to, coincidentally, Geelong.

They also haven't been in the top eight this late in the season since 2015 when they finished top, but bowed out in a preliminary final to Hawthorn.

The Cats have been motoring along nicely with eight wins from the past nine, but have struggled interstate this year with losses to Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

At the selection table, skipper Joel Selwood and veteran Luke Dahlhaus return after being rested last week, while Gary Rohan will miss due to a a corked leg while Lachie Henderson won't play due to personal reasons. Max Holmes has also been omitted.

The Dockers have made just the one change, with Brandon Walker making way for Ethan Hughes' return from a shoulder injury.

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Brandon Walker

Geelong: Max Holmes