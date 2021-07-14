JOSH Kelly has remained tightlipped about his future, with the star Greater Western Sydney midfielder saying he is yet to make a call on where he will be playing in 2022.

The 2017 Therabody AFL All-Australian remains the most high profile restricted free agent in the competition.

He is in a unique position where he can stay at the Giants on an eight-year deal understood to be worth close to $8 million if he chooses to remain at the club that drafted him in 2013 or he could look to return Victoria, with North Melbourne again keen on Kelly.

Ahead of the Giants' clash with Sydney on Saturday – the derby that has been relocated to Mars Stadium in Ballarat due to Sydney's worsening COVID-19 situation – Kelly said he was yet to decide on his plans.

"At the moment it's probably not something I've put too much thought into. Obviously it's been a pretty hectic few weeks getting out of Sydney pretty quickly, moving down here and setting up with the club down here," he said.

"That's probably been first and foremost and myself being able to impact out on the field but also continue to develop my leadership and play good football as a team. We're chasing that consistency so I'm trying to help with that and develop my leadership but [the contract] is probably not something I've put too much thought into at this stage."

The 26-year-old has been in terrific form for the Giants this season, averaging 26 disposals and nearly a goal a game as one of his side's most consistent players.

The Kangaroos launched a bid for Kelly in 2019 and are believed to be again interested in the line-breaking left-footer. Rival clubs and industry sources are largely expecting Kelly to stay with the Giants however he couldn't be drawn on his plans.

"I don't think being down here [in Melbourne] changes anything. There's a number of factors that go into a decision around contracts. It's not something I'm investing too much time into at the moment. The club and I are really happy with where things are at and we've always said there'll be no rush so everything's all good at the moment," he said.

"Now hasn't been the time to delve into that and invest too much time into it. While there is things I need to think about and consider, I think everything's tracking really well at this stage."

The Giants, who surrendered a lead late against Gold Coast on Sunday to lose by one point, will recall captain Stephen Coniglio for their clash with the in-form Swans. It will be Coniglio's first senior game since round three after an ankle injury, but he has played two VFL matches and the club believes he is ready for the top level.

Veteran ruckman Shane Mumford won't play as he battles a stiff back that could see him miss multiple weeks.

The Swans, meanwhile, expect superstar forward Lance Franklin to play this week off a six-day break following their exciting win over premiership fancies the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

While discussions are underway for the possibility of a transition 'hub' to allow partners and families of players and staff to join the Sydney clubs in Melbourne, co-captain Dane Rampe also said he would support players if they decided to leave and head back to New South Wales.

"Because it's changing at such a quick rate we haven't had a chance to really sit down and discuss what it is because we don't know what's going to happen," Rampe said.

"I think we'd be naïve to think there aren't blokes who are considering the possibility of potentially going back provided that we might be here until the end of September. Personally, I'd support anyone's decision because everyone's position is unique to their own.

"As a club we haven't sat down and discussed what that looks like but personally I'd have no problem with supporting the players in whatever they choose."