RICHMOND has been held up in a huge traffic jam on its way to Metricon Stadium for its crucial clash with Brisbane at 7.50pm AEST.

The Tigers are out to revive their spluttering season and also celebrate Jack Riewoldt's 300th match.

The delay is reportedly due to a crash on the freeway. It's another distraction the Tigers can ill afford after the match was rescheduled at the last minute away from the MCG due to the COVID outbreak in Melbourne.

TIGERS v LIONS Follow it live from 7.50pm AEST

The reigning champion's season is in freefall after four straight losses, including back-to-back shockers to lowly Collingwood and Gold Coast.

Jack 300: Celebrating the evolution of a 'misunderstood' Tiger Richmond stars talk all things Jack Riewoldt ahead of the star forward's 300th game

The Tigers are now down in 12th place and simply must win this match to remain in the finals hunt.

They have received a boost at selection with influential big man Toby Nankervis returning from injury, along with Kane Lambert, while former Saint Matt Parker will make his Tiger debut after being picked up in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Match Previews R18: Richmond v Brisbane Lions Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Lions, before Thursday's fixture changes

Meanwhile, the Lions won't get a chance to end their MCG hoodoo due to the dramatic rescheduling of the venue which saw them fly to Melbourne, isolate, and fly back.

The Lions will be without bookends Eric Hipwood (knee) and Marcus Adams (foot), who both suffered significant injuries in last week's shock loss to St Kilda.

Tom Fullarton gets his chance to impress in a ruck-forward role, while Ryan Lester and Jaxon Prior also return to the side.

A win will keep Brisbane in the top four, but a loss could see it fall out by the end of the round.