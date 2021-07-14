CENTRAL Queensland's Yeppoon Australian Football Club has created more history at the weekend, winning a remarkable 100th consecutive senior game.

The Swans haven't lost since 2015, and Saturday's demolition of Gladstone paved another brick in their quest for a seventh straight premiership.

The AFL Capricornia juggernaut rose to national prominence less than 12 months ago when it won an 89th match in succession, setting a new mark in the game's history for consecutive victories.

But that milestone hasn't slowed them down.

It's inevitable the streak will finish one day ... we're enjoying it while we can - Yeppoon president Peter Watkins

President Peter Watkins praised his senior team, saying it was a great result for the club and community.

"It’s a reward for a lot of work, particularly from the playing group, but also from the supporters and volunteers, they're what makes community clubs," Watkins told AFL.com.au.

"It's a great aspiration for our juniors.

"The seniors are all young blokes and a lot came through our juniors, a lot of them have played footy together for 20 years. They drive each other."

The Yeppoon Swans in Queensland celebrate a milestone that might never be surpassed

Matt Wallin has captained the team for the duration of its success, while his father Mark coached the team until the end of last season when Christian Burgess took over in a playing coach role.

"It's inevitable the streak will finish one day," Watkins said.

"We know that, we're not naïve, we're enjoying it while we can. We're quietly confident we can take another flag this year."

Head of AFL Queensland Trisha Squires says the Swans' success came in the midst of growing participation in the region, including a 22 percent increase in Auskick numbers compared to 2019.

"We know we’re in rugby league heartland here in Central Queensland, but we’re seeing more and more Queenslanders take up Australian football," she said.