IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, gun reporter Mitch Cleary joins Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards to bring you all the latest on a huge day in football.
- All the latest, dramatic fixture news
- The timeline of last night's event that led to three clubs leaving Melbourne
- The AFL has always been able to 'act ahead of the curve'
- The Fremantle-Geelong clash is huge for Dockers
- Cats record at Optus Stadium isn't great
In this episode ...
0:00 – All the news from the latest COVID outbreak threatening the AFL season
3:36 – Mitch Cleary explains the logistical issues after a night of 'high drama'
7:06 – Fixture uncertainty
10:18 – Previewing tonight's huge Fremantle v Geelong match-up