THREE clubs - Greater Western Sydney, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs - will depart Melbourne for Queensland on Thursday morning to avoid Victoria's latest COVID-19 outbreak.



A series of phone calls late on Wednesday night led to a decision from the AFL to move the teams out of Victoria after the state announced 11 new positive coronavirus cases in 24 hours.



It means the Sydney-GWS game, originally scheduled for Ballarat on Saturday, will be played in Queensland.



A location for the match is yet to be confirmed, however, the teams will fly into Brisbane on a chartered flight on Thursday.



The Dogs will also be headed for Queensland, flying earlier than anticipated for their game scheduled for Saturday against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gill on MCG COVID exposure, impact on R18 games AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan gives an update on how Victoria's latest COVID-19 cases affect the League

As of Wednesday night, Port Adelaide was still planning to fly to Melbourne for its game against St Kilda on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.



The latest news comes after Geelong flew to Perth and touched down on Wednesday afternoon as originally scheduled ahead of Thursday night’s date with Fremantle. All travelling players, coaches and staff were required to undergo COVID-19 tests and will isolate until they return a negative result.



More to come