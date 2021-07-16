IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The latest COVID outbreak is taking its toll 'on all facets of the industry'
- What now for the Grand Final venue?
- Fremantle fails on the big stage, top-eight hopes hang by a thread
- A gulf between Geelong and Freo. Cats will be on top of the ladder for at least 36 hours
- R18 preview: Stars back for Bulldogs, Lions are vulnerable
- Remembering Serge Silvagni
In this episode ...
0:28 – The COVID state of play
5:04 – A decision looms on Grand Final venue
6:50 – Fremantle dealt a 'reality check'
8:03 – Tom Hawkins’ having 'Locket and Dunstall-like' impact
10:34 – Richmond v Brisbane: Lions are vulnerable
12:37 – Charlie Curnow’s comeback delayed
13:38 – Big changes to the Western Bulldogs' line-up
14:47 – Paying tribute to a Carlton icon: Sergio Silvagni’' legacy