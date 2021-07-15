AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The latest COVID outbreak is taking its toll 'on all facets of the industry'

- What now for the Grand Final venue?

- Fremantle fails on the big stage, top-eight hopes hang by a thread

- A gulf between Geelong and Freo. Cats will be on top of the ladder for at least 36 hours

- R18 preview: Stars back for Bulldogs, Lions are vulnerable

- Remembering Serge Silvagni

In this episode ...

0:28 – The COVID state of play

5:04 – A decision looms on Grand Final venue

6:50 – Fremantle dealt a 'reality check'

8:03 – Tom Hawkins’ having 'Locket and Dunstall-like' impact

10:34 – Richmond v Brisbane: Lions are vulnerable

12:37 – Charlie Curnow’s comeback delayed

13:38 – Big changes to the Western Bulldogs' line-up

14:47 – Paying tribute to a Carlton icon: Sergio Silvagni’' legacy