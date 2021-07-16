WHILE a few games will be without crowds in round 18, fans in Queensland and South Australia will be able to go and enjoy some high quality, season-defining football.



It begins with a Friday night cracker between Richmond and Brisbane, and it also ends with a bang when local rivals Greater Western Sydney and Sydney take off the gloves for their derby at Metricon Stadium.

So if you're willing and able, don't miss the action and BE THERE LIVE for another cracking round of AFL football.

Richmond v Brisbane Lions, Metricon Stadium

Friday, July 16, 7:50pm AEST

Desperate to get their season on track and stay in touch with the top eight, the Tigers need to roll Brisbane. Add to the mix Jack Riewoldt's 300th game, and the Lions' battle for a top-four spot, and it all looks like one huge, high-octane, high-stakes affair.

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs, Metricon Stadium

Saturday, July 17, 4:35pm AEST

The Bulldogs have some star power back and are looking to bounce back from their shock loss to the Swans. Meanwhile, the improved Suns will be out to keep their end-of-year momentum going. Crowd capacity is at 100 per cent. So can the Suns rain on the Dogs' parade and jolt their hopes of a top-two finish?

North Melbourne v Essendon, Metricon Stadium

Sunday July 18, 12:35pm AEST

It's been a tough year for North but it is finally starting to come together with two wins and a draw from its past five matches. The Roos would love nothing more than to spoil local rival Essendon's finals ambitions, while the Bombers just simply have to win this one.

Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

Sunday July 18, 4:10pm AEST

It's been an embarrassing couple of weeks for the Eagles but incredibly they are still right in the finals mix after neighbour Fremantle helped them out. Crowd capacity is at 100 per cent for this one, and the Crows, with plenty of fans behind them and the return of Taylor Walker, will be hoping they can return to their best after their own embarrassing effort, and pour more misery on West Coast.

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans, Metricon Stadium

Sunday July 18, 6:10pm AEST

The Giants have made it difficult for themselves but they are not without a prayer of playing finals. A win over their crosstown rival will definitely help their cause.



>> THERE ARE NO CROWDS FOR THE BELOW GAMES

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG

Collingwood v Carlton, MCG