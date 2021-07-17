NORTH Melbourne is out to put serious dent in Essendon's finals hopes when they go head to head today at Metricon Stadium from 12.35pm AEST.

The last-placed Roos are suddenly dangerous, rattling West Coast in round 17, rolling Gold Coast in round 15, and drawing with Greater Western Sydney in round 13 ... not to mention two admirable losses on the way to the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane.

Essendon will be on high alert and simply needs to win if it is to have any hope of scraping into the top eight.

In the Bombers' favour is the return of veteran skipper Dyson Heppell, and the absence of North Melbourne bull Ben Cunnington.

Match Previews R18: North Melbourne v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and the Bombers, before Thursday's fixture changes

Cunnington has chosen not to leave Victoria to stay with his young family.

The Bombers have lost their own big-bodied mid in Kyle Langford (who has a hamstring issue).

A lot will need to go right for the Bombers in the coming weeks if they are to challenge the eight, considering they started this round one game outside it.

But as recent results tell us, anything is possible in 2021, including massive upsets and big surprises.