WEST COAST has suffered a massive blow prior to its crucial round 18 clash against Adelaide, with spearhead Josh Kennedy ruled out of the match with a calf injury.
The 33-year-old is the Eagles' leading goalkicker this season with 33 goals from 14 games and his absence will leave the pressure on fellow key forwards Jack Darling and Oscar Allen as Adam Simpson's side attempts to win back their place inside the top eight.
Kennedy's place in the selected side will be taken by youngster Bailey Williams, who gets the chance to impress in what will be just his sixth match of the season and first since he took on Carlton at the SCG in round 12.
Kennedy has been battling a calf issue already this year and was substituted out of the Eagles’ round eight clash against Hawthorn with the problem, although it was a minor issue and the three-time All Australian played the following week.
Defender Jackson Nelson will start as the sub for the Eagles, while young gun Lachie Sholl gets that role for the Crows as they hunt a sixth win for the year.
Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Adelaide: Nil
West Coast: Josh Kennedy (calf) replaced in selected side by Bailey Williams
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Lachie Sholl
West Coast: Jackson Nelson
CROWS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE
Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Caleb Poulter
Carlton: Lachie Fogarty
MAGPIES v BLUES Follow it LIVE
North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi
Essendon: Martin Gleeson