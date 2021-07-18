Eagles forward Josh Kennedy after the loss to North Melbourne in round 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

WEST COAST has suffered a massive blow prior to its crucial round 18 clash against Adelaide, with spearhead Josh Kennedy ruled out of the match with a calf injury.

The 33-year-old is the Eagles' leading goalkicker this season with 33 goals from 14 games and his absence will leave the pressure on fellow key forwards Jack Darling and Oscar Allen as Adam Simpson's side attempts to win back their place inside the top eight.

Kennedy's place in the selected side will be taken by youngster Bailey Williams, who gets the chance to impress in what will be just his sixth match of the season and first since he took on Carlton at the SCG in round 12.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R18: Adelaide v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and the Eagles, before Thursday's fixture changes

Kennedy has been battling a calf issue already this year and was substituted out of the Eagles’ round eight clash against Hawthorn with the problem, although it was a minor issue and the three-time All Australian played the following week.

Defender Jackson Nelson will start as the sub for the Eagles, while young gun Lachie Sholl gets that role for the Crows as they hunt a sixth win for the year.

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Nil

West Coast: Josh Kennedy (calf) replaced in selected side by Bailey Williams

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Lachie Sholl

West Coast: Jackson Nelson

CROWS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Caleb Poulter

Carlton: Lachie Fogarty

MAGPIES v BLUES Follow it LIVE

North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi

Essendon: Martin Gleeson