NORTH Melbourne is out to put serious dent in Essendon's finals hopes when they go head to head on Sunday at Metricon Stadium from 12.35pm AEST.

The last-placed Roos are suddenly dangerous, rattling West Coast in round 17, rolling Gold Coast in round 15, and drawing with Greater Western Sydney in round 13 ... not to mention two admirable losses on the way to the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane.

Essendon will be on high alert and simply needs to win if it is to have any hope of scraping into the top eight.

Match Previews R18: North Melbourne v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and the Bombers, before Thursday's fixture changes

In the Bombers' favour is the return of veteran skipper Dyson Heppell, and the absence of North Melbourne bull Ben Cunnington.

Cunnington has chosen not to leave Victoria to stay with his young family.

The Bombers have lost their own big-bodied mid in Kyle Langford (who has a hamstring issue), and as reported by AFL.com.au on Saturday, they will also be without NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Harrison Jones due to a foot injury.

He has been replaced in the selected side by Brayden Ham.

A lot will need to go right for the Bombers in the coming weeks if they are to challenge the eight, considering they started this round one game outside it.

But as recent results tell us, anything is possible in 2021, including massive upsets and big surprises.

WATCH: Inside the greatest comeback of all time Matthew Lloyd looks back on the Bombers' historic comeback win against North Melbourne in 2001

North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi

Essendon: Martin Gleeson