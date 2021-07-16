The AFL advises the Match Review of the Thursday game of Round 18 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Josh Treacy, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jed Bews, Geelong, during the first quarter of the Round 18 match between Fremantle and the Geelong Cats played at Optus Stadium on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big Cohuna finds himself on report Fremantle's Josh Treacy goes in the book for this contact on Jed Bews

Shaun Higgins, Geelong Cats has been charged with Staging during the second quarter of the Round 18 match between Fremantle and the Geelong Cats played at Optus Stadium on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Staging is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Sam Menegola, Geelong Cats has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Michael Walters, Fremantle, during the third quarter of the Round 18 match between Fremantle and the Geelong Cats played at Optus Stadium on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.