IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big issues after a massive round of football.

- The COVID-hit Giants-Swans game unpacked

- What now for the players who missed due to COVID protocols?

- An extraordinary, galvanising win for the Tigers

- Walsh and Wines: Where do they rank in 2021?

- Genuine form concerns for Demons

In this episode ...

0:28 – The ‘COVID chaos' that impacted the Sydney v GWS match

2:03 – What now for the players who weren’t allowed to play?

6:02 – Fixturing ‘headache’ in rounds 19 and 20

8:29 – The Tigers lose finals GOAT, but they're back in the hunt

11:56 – Where do Sam Walsh and Ollie Wines rank in the competition’s elite?

15:21 – Should Melbourne be worried?

17:36 – Should draws remain in the game, or be replaced by extra time?