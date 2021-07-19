IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big issues after a massive round of football.
- The COVID-hit Giants-Swans game unpacked
- What now for the players who missed due to COVID protocols?
- An extraordinary, galvanising win for the Tigers
- Walsh and Wines: Where do they rank in 2021?
- Genuine form concerns for Demons
0:28 – The ‘COVID chaos' that impacted the Sydney v GWS match
2:03 – What now for the players who weren’t allowed to play?
6:02 – Fixturing ‘headache’ in rounds 19 and 20
8:29 – The Tigers lose finals GOAT, but they're back in the hunt
11:56 – Where do Sam Walsh and Ollie Wines rank in the competition’s elite?
15:21 – Should Melbourne be worried?
17:36 – Should draws remain in the game, or be replaced by extra time?