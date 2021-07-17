Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after the Bulldogs' win over Gold Coast in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Beveridge was like everyone else at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night, glowing after Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's "terrific" breakout game.

Ugle-Hagan booted three goals and was the forward line spark for a Bulldogs team that battled to put away the pesky Suns in an 11-point victory.

After being chosen with the No.1 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft, the 19-year-old had to wait until last weekend to make his debut, and this week to kick his first goal.

Beveridge was delighted for 'Marra'.

"In the end his game was quite instrumental in us having a margin at the end," Beveridge said.

"When you can imagine what he's been through over however many months from the start of last year through until now, all the publicity that's been on his doorstep … we thought Marra was instrumental in not just hitting the scoreboard, but providing that option and bringing it to ground on occasions."

Beveridge was pleased with grinding out a win that kept his team firmly in the top two, but was full of praise for Gold Coast's tall defenders.

Aside from Ugle-Hagan's athleticism and classy finishing, Aaron Naughton and Josh Bruce battled to make an impact, kicking just one goal apiece from 56 inside 50s.

"Our key forwards have played much better games as you know," Beveridge said.

"We've just got to continue to evolve and improve and learn from our experiences.

"We never felt comfortable. We had that little margin halfway through the last quarter and we knew they'd keep coming."

The Bulldogs were headed for the Gold Coast Airport directly after the game to head back to Melbourne on Saturday night in preparation for their round 19 clash with Adelaide.

The Suns were terrific in their application, battling away all night and generating some final quarter chances to genuinely scare the premiership fancies.

Coach Stuart Dew said the past three weeks, which included wins over Richmond and GWS, had been a big step forward for his club.

"It’s a fine line between win-loss," he said.

"Execution we can keep training, effort and intent we thought was outstanding by and large for most of the night.

"There were periods there where they ramped up their pressure and absorbed ours and it wasn’t to the level, but pleasing our guys reset ... to push back and give ourselves an opportunity.

"We are probably looking at the visual rather than the scoreboard.

"It certainly feels like our boys are up for the fight and making some gains and building some consistency. We take some real confidence from that."