Angus Brayshaw after the Demons' draw with Hawthorn in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin could not hide his disappointment in his side's performance after the shock draw with Hawthorn.

The Demons struggled against the 17th-placed Hawks, but appeared to do enough to bank the four points when they held a six-point lead with less than a minute remaining.

DEMONS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

The Hawks had other ideas and surged forward with Luke Breust nailing a clutch snap to level the scores in the final minute.

Last two mins: Breust comes up clutch to share spoils Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Demons and Hawks at the MCG

Goodwin conceded Hawthorn was "hungrier and worked a bit harder than us".

"We've got some pretty high expectations of how we'd like to play," Goodwin said.

"Our intensity and urgency in the areas that we really want to build our footy club on probably weren't to the level, even though the numbers looked good.

"Hawthorn certainly out-tackled us but they (also) outworked us in the scrimmages and the areas that we really value.

"We had opportunities but we didn't play the way we wanted to play for long enough."

It continued a worrying trend for the Demons against bottom four sides after also failing to beat Adelaide and Collingwood this season.

Goodwin: 'We didn't play the way we wanted to play for long enough' Watch Melbourne's full press conference after round 18's match against Hawthorn

Alastair Clarkson walked away the happier of the two coaches with his young side producing arguably the best performance of the season.

"There's enormous satisfaction for us (but) I wouldn't think there'd be too much satisfaction in the Demons' camp," he said.

"We're a young side coming up against the top side, we gave them a head start ... for us to get ourselves back into the contest and give ourselves a real chance to win late in the game was a real credit to our boys.

"We were really proud of our lads tonight."