SEVERAL clubs in Queensland have had players and staff forced into hard lockdown after they were notified they had visited COVID-19 exposure sites before heading north.

Essendon has one player and two staff members, and North Melbourne one player in isolation after the sites were re-graded to tier one status overnight, while Sydney also is understood to have staff members caught up in the exposure sites.

Greater Western Sydney has also a staff member isolating out of precaution in the suspicion they have visited a tier one site but the club has not had official notification come through as yet.

The sites they visited are understood to have been re-classified late on Friday by the Victorian Government which has forced the players and staff across the three clubs to be in isolation away from the rest of their travelling parties.

The AFL is aware of the fresh COVID-19 concerns and is expected to make a statement on Saturday.

The Bombers, Kangaroos, Giants and Swans travelled to Queensland on Thursday to play their round 18 matches at Metricon Stadium across this weekend. The Western Bulldogs also headed north and are staying on the Gold Coast currently.

All players and staff members returned negative tests before heading to Queensland.

