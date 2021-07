Toby McLean at Bulldogs training in April, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SCANS have confirmed that Western Bulldogs midfielder Toby McLean has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

It’s a cruel blow for the 25-year-old, who recently made a successful return from an ACL injury in the same knee, playing three games at AFL level from rounds 14-16.

The injury occurred during a training session at VU Whitten Oval on Saturday morning.

McLean will undergo surgery later this week, before beginning his rehabilitation.