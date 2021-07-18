A RAFT of last-minute changes was just the first of many amazing aspects in a sensational contest that eventually saw Sydney down crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney 15.8 (98) to 11.6 (72) on Sunday evening.

The Giants lost Toby Greene and Matt de Boer minutes before the opening bounce, while Callum Mills, Harry Cunningham and Colin O'Riordan were all withdrawn from the Swans line up after the five players were identified as being at the Wallabies v France rugby match in Melbourne earlier in the week - a Tier 2 COVID exposure site.

GIANTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

All of that drama came before the first siren sounded on a game originally scheduled at Giants Stadium, then relocated to Mars Stadium in Ballarat before ending up at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Sydney kicked the first goal of the match but the momentum very quickly moved GWS' way, slotting the next seven through to early in the second quarter.

It looked like the match was slipping out of the Swans' grasp, but three quick goals before half-time had them back in the contest and, with the next six when play resumed, it was suddenly a red and white tsunami washing powerfully to one end of the ground.

A 34-point deficit had become a 19-point lead at the final break, made worse for the Giants with star playmaker Josh Kelly subbed out and ruckman Matt Flynn nursing a shoulder that popped out of its socket on more than one occasion.

Jeremy Finlayson finally broke the Swans' run of nine consecutive majors early in the last quarter and, with the margin back to 13 points, it looked like game on, but not for long.

A 'run of the mill' goal from Sam Wicks, a stunning snap from Tom Papley and then Lance Franklin's fourth sealed the win in a bizarre contest.

Paps puts on a show and pleases himself

Tom Papley seemed inspired by the Euro 2020 football tournament early in the match, as he kicked two first-half goals with deft kicks off the ground, but he reminded us in the last term that he has also mastered the oval-shaped Sherrin. When Lance Franklin gave the ball a subtle tap out of a marking contest, Papley timed his run perfectly to gather it off hands while running toward the boundary, then dropped the ball onto his right boot to dribble it across his body and through for a goal. The clever small forward looked as impressed as anyone as he turned to celebrate with his teammates.

The Giants were set for a stunning start

Greater Western Sydney entered the match as one the lower-ranked teams for marks inside 50, averaging only 9.1 a game, but it outdid that in the first half, claiming 10 marks inside their forward arc. Forward 50 marking was a key part of the Giants’ stunning start to the match, as they kicked eight goals from those grabs. The reliable set-shot kicking from Harry Himmelberg, Jesse Hogan and Daniel Lloyd helped GWS kick all of its first 10 goals over a man on the mark, a streak that continued until Himmelberg snapped a goal in play late in the game.

Franklin fires up the Swans after slow start

The Giants are one of the many clubs that Lance Franklin has tormented throughout his career and he has the most goals (36) and the equal most Brett Kirk medals (three) in Sydney derbies. Franklin earned his third of those best-on-ground medals with five goals when the clubs met in round five this year, despite the Swans giving up a late lead to lose by two points. Giants full-back Sam Taylor looked to have turned the tables this time when he held Franklin to only two kicks and no score in the first half, but the modern-day great burst into life after half-time, kicking three goals in the third term to spark the Swans to overrun the Giants.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 6.1 9.2 9.5 11.6 (72)

SYDNEY 1.2 6.4 12.6 15.8 (98)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Himmelberg 3, Hogan 2, Lloyd 2, Bruhn, Kennedy, Perryman, Finlayson

Sydney: Papley 4, Franklin 4, McInerney 2, Wicks 2, Parker, Hickey, Hayward,

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Taranto, Hopper, Perryman, Kelly, Coniglio, Himmelberg

Gold Coast: Kennedy, Parker, Papley, Hewett, Franklin, McInerney, Hickey

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly (right ankle), Flynn (dislocated shoulder)

Sydney: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Greene (isolating) replaced in selected side by Bruhn, de Boer (isolating) replaced in selected side by Sproule

Sydney: Mills (isolating) replaced in selected side by Rowbottom, Cunningham (isolating) replaced in selected side by Stephens, O'Riordan (isolating) replaced in selected side by Ronke

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Sproule (replaced Kelly)

Sydney: Ronke (unused)

Crowd: TBC at Metricon Stadium