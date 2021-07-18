The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 18 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.



Charges laid:

Charlie Dixon, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Striking Brad Crouch, St Kilda, during the fourth quarter of the Round 18 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, July 17, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.



Kysaiah Pickett, Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Kyle Hartigan, Hawthorn during the fourth quarter of the Round 18 match between Melbourne and Hawthorn played at The MCG on Saturday, July 17, 2021



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Incident assessed:

Contact between the Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli and Gold Coast SUNS' Nick Holman during the first quarter of yesterday’s match was assessed. The ball is kicked towards the wing. In the process of contesting the mark, Bontempelli raises his arm to block and makes contact to Holman. It was determined by the MRO that his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.

