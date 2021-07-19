Jack Higgins of the Saints (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates against Richmond in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Jack Higgins will miss his third consecutive game with a back injury after failing to join his teammates in Perth ahead of this week's crunch match with West Coast.

The Saints departed for WA immediately after Saturday's loss to Port Adelaide with a squad of 27 players who will be required to isolate outside of training ahead of facing the Eagles on Saturday.

It was hoped Higgins would return against the Eagles, however he has remained in Melbourne to continue his rehabilitation from a back injury that first ruled him out of the round 17 win over Brisbane.

Dan McKenzie (concussion) and Tom Highmore (hand) also failed to travel leaving Brett Ratten with at least two forced changes from Saturday's loss.

An awkward landing from a brave tackle sees Daniel McKenzie stretchered off

Highmore will undergo surgery on Monday after breaking his hand in an incident in the first quarter that he played through for the duration of the match.

Nick Coffield is one of six other Saints to have travelled who didn't feature against Port Adelaide and is in the frame to return from a hamstring injury sustained in round 16.

Mid-season draftee Cooper Sharman is also in with the squad in the west and will be considered for what would be a shock debut. The 193cm forward/midfielder played six matches at SANFL reserves level for Woodville-West Torrens earlier this year before he was taken by the Saints last month and kicked three goals for Sandringham against Essendon two weeks ago.

Jack Lonie kicked five goals in that same match and is part of the squad that includes back-up ruckman Paul Hunter and key defensive options James Frawley and Oscar Clavarino.

Jack Lonie is doing everything he can to break back into the senior side with an impressive five-goal performance against Essendon

Hunter Clark (jaw) and Shaun McKernan (toe) have also stayed in Melbourne along with Dan Hannebery who has played one game back at VFL level after a series of calf setbacks.

Josh Battle has been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury, while Mason Wood is out indefinitely with a back injury.