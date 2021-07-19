IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 18 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Fremantle v Geelong

Centre bounces: 21

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Caleb Serong 68 72% 17 81% Sean Darcy 103 66% 17 81% David Mundy 38 74% 16 76% Nat Fyfe 64 83% 15 71% Andrew Brayshaw 96 80% 9 43% Adam Cerra 75 81% 6 29% Josh Treacy 29 100% 3 14% Rory Lobb 22 52% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 9 (8), Nathan Wilson 4 (3), Griffin Logue 1 (1), Alex Pearce 1 (0).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 81 66% 19 90% Rhys Stanley 74 73% 17 81% Patrick Dangerfield 105 78% 14 67% Quinton Narkle 97 70% 12 57% Cameron Guthrie 118 78% 11 52% Brandan Parfitt 103 81% 5 24% Mark Blicavs 61 86% 4 19% Sam Menegola 129 82% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 5 (3), Tom Stewart 4 (3), Zach Tuohy 2 (1), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Shaun Higgins 1 (1).

Richmond v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 33

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Trent Cotchin 84 78% 29 88% Shai Bolton 84 82% 22 67% Dustin Martin 51 62% 21 64% Toby Nankervis 102 70% 20 61% Mabior Chol 78 56% 13 39% Liam Baker 71 85% 12 36% Matthew Parker 68 84% 8 24% Jack Graham 97 84% 4 12% Kane Lambert 79 80% 3 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 4 (4), Dylan Grimes 2 (0), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 86 84% 26 79% Jarryd Lyons 103 85% 24 73% Oscar McInerney 50 80% 22 67% Dayne Zorko 105 85% 20 61% Deven Robertson 58 57% 14 42% Tom Fullarton 38 80% 10 30% Zac Bailey 62 80% 9 27% Hugh McCluggage 107 79% 6 18% Joe Daniher 69 100% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (3), Grant Birchall 4 (3), Harris Andrews 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 21

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Luke Dunstan 95 86% 18 86% Jack Steele 149 86% 17 81% Brad Crouch 126 77% 16 76% Paddy Ryder 65 76% 14 67% Zak Jones 62 86% 7 33% Rowan Marshall 122 77% 7 33% Ryan Byrnes 54 77% 2 10% Sebastian Ross 85 85% 2 10% Jack Bytel 29 35% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jimmy Webster 6 (4), Bradley Hill 3 (3), Dougal Howard 3 (1), Leo Connolly 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Travis Boak 70 80% 16 76% Ollie Wines 140 84% 16 76% Willem Drew 56 71% 14 67% Scott Lycett 108 73% 14 67% Karl Amon 131 84% 12 57% Peter Ladhams 64 80% 7 33% Sam Powell-Pepper 66 68% 3 14% Darcy Byrne-Jones 61 81% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 5 (3), Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (1), Riley Bonner 2 (2).

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 28

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Touk Miller 110 88% 26 93% Chris Burgess 45 80% 22 79% Brayden Fiorini 109 76% 20 71% Matt Rowell 53 68% 17 61% David Swallow 76 79% 13 46% Noah Anderson 78 67% 8 29% Caleb Graham 57 78% 6 21%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (4), Wil Powell 2 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 90 79% 23 82% Tim English 87 79% 22 79% Marcus Bontempelli 105 88% 22 79% Bailey Smith 98 81% 19 68% Josh Dunkley 83 75% 17 61% Josh Bruce 59 85% 6 21% Caleb Daniel 71 77% 3 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (9), Taylor Duryea 3 (3), Ed Richards 1 (1).

Melbourne v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 27

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 126 88% 24 89% Jack Viney 121 78% 22 81% Max Gawn 95 83% 21 78% Christian Petracca 90 90% 21 78% Aaron vandenBerg 58 65% 8 30% Luke Jackson 29 76% 6 22% Angus Brayshaw 74 84% 4 15% James Jordon 69 82% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jaeger O'Meara 92 81% 22 81% Tom Mitchell 144 85% 19 70% James Worpel 90 79% 17 63% Ned Reeves 49 63% 16 59% Liam Shiels 84 76% 13 48% Ben McEvoy 75 85% 11 41% James Cousins 76 78% 10 37%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 5 (3), Tim O’Brien 4 (4), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (2), Damon Greaves 2 (2).

North Melbourne v Essendon

Centre bounces: 28

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 96 83% 25 89% Luke Davies-Uniacke 79 86% 23 82% Todd Goldstein 88 90% 23 82% Tarryn Thomas 126 73% 15 54% Will Phillips 52 72% 10 36% Charlie Lazzaro 55 69% 8 29% Tristan Xerri 46 74% 5 18% Jaidyn Stephenson 65 78% 2 7% Curtis Taylor 83 80% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 6 (5).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Draper 51 81% 26 93% Zach Merrett 104 87% 25 89% Jake Stringer 84 81% 25 89% Darcy Parish 128 85% 24 86% Devon Smith 38 78% 8 29% Peter Wright 105 88% 2 7% Archie Perkins 43 68% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 3 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2).

Collingwood v Carlton

Centre bounces: 25

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Taylor Adams 89 75% 20 80% Scott Pendlebury 81 83% 20 80% Brodie Grundy 77 80% 19 76% Callum L. Brown 50 72% 15 60% Jordan De Goey 120 90% 13 52% Darcy Cameron 41 82% 6 24% Jamie Elliott 86 84% 5 20% Jack Crisp 69 89% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 5 (3), Scott Pendlebury 1 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom De Koning 66 81% 22 88% Sam Walsh 155 93% 21 84% Matthew Kennedy 116 79% 20 80% Paddy Dow 46 73% 14 56% Zac Fisher 63 83% 11 44% Sam Petrevski-Seton 58 74% 6 24% Jack Martin 107 81% 3 12% Jack Silvagni 61 85% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 3 (3), Zac Williams 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Adam Saad 1 (1).

Adelaide v West Coast

Centre bounces: 26

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 88 91% 23 88% Ben Keays 128 86% 22 85% Rory Sloane 73 85% 22 85% Rory Laird 122 77% 21 81% Harry Schoenberg 113 78% 10 38% Sam Berry 44 67% 3 12% Elliott Himmelberg 39 82% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 3 (3), Brodie Smith 3 (2), Chayce Jones 3 (1), Jake Kelly 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (0).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 69 68% 21 81% Elliot Yeo 86 77% 21 81% Tim Kelly 94 81% 18 69% Luke Shuey 62 56% 14 54% Dom Sheed 56 77% 11 42% Connor West 76 79% 8 31% Andrew Gaff 114 93% 6 23% Bailey J. Williams 35 67% 5 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 6 (6), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).

GWS Giants v Sydney

Centre bounces: 29

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jacob Hopper 104 78% 20 69% Matt Flynn 71 55% 16 55% Callan Ward 85 83% 14 48% Tom Green 72 82% 14 48% Josh Kelly 86 56% 13 45% Tim Taranto 108 77% 13 45% Jeremy Finlayson 61 70% 12 41% Stephen Coniglio 64 85% 11 38% Brent Daniels 63 80% 2 7% Zach Sproule 12 23% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 5 (2), Adam Kennedy 1 (1), Phil Davis 1 (0), Harry Perryman 1 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Josh P. Kennedy 92 85% 25 86% Luke Parker 117 87% 24 83% Tom Hickey 96 78% 23 79% George Hewett 95 85% 21 72% James Rowbottom 25 46% 8 28% Joel Amartey 40 67% 6 21% Oliver Florent 64 92% 5 17% Errol Gulden 74 98% 4 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Jordan Dawson 2 (1).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.