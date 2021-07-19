IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 18 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Fremantle v Geelong
Centre bounces: 21
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Caleb Serong
|
68
|
72%
|
17
|
81%
|
Sean Darcy
|
103
|
66%
|
17
|
81%
|
David Mundy
|
38
|
74%
|
16
|
76%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
64
|
83%
|
15
|
71%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
96
|
80%
|
9
|
43%
|
Adam Cerra
|
75
|
81%
|
6
|
29%
|
Josh Treacy
|
29
|
100%
|
3
|
14%
|
Rory Lobb
|
22
|
52%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 9 (8), Nathan Wilson 4 (3), Griffin Logue 1 (1), Alex Pearce 1 (0).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Joel Selwood
|
81
|
66%
|
19
|
90%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
74
|
73%
|
17
|
81%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
105
|
78%
|
14
|
67%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
97
|
70%
|
12
|
57%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
118
|
78%
|
11
|
52%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
103
|
81%
|
5
|
24%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
61
|
86%
|
4
|
19%
|
Sam Menegola
|
129
|
82%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 5 (3), Tom Stewart 4 (3), Zach Tuohy 2 (1), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Shaun Higgins 1 (1).
Richmond v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 33
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
84
|
78%
|
29
|
88%
|
Shai Bolton
|
84
|
82%
|
22
|
67%
|
Dustin Martin
|
51
|
62%
|
21
|
64%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
102
|
70%
|
20
|
61%
|
Mabior Chol
|
78
|
56%
|
13
|
39%
|
Liam Baker
|
71
|
85%
|
12
|
36%
|
Matthew Parker
|
68
|
84%
|
8
|
24%
|
Jack Graham
|
97
|
84%
|
4
|
12%
|
Kane Lambert
|
79
|
80%
|
3
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 4 (4), Dylan Grimes 2 (0), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (1).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
86
|
84%
|
26
|
79%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
103
|
85%
|
24
|
73%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
50
|
80%
|
22
|
67%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
105
|
85%
|
20
|
61%
|
Deven Robertson
|
58
|
57%
|
14
|
42%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
38
|
80%
|
10
|
30%
|
Zac Bailey
|
62
|
80%
|
9
|
27%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
107
|
79%
|
6
|
18%
|
Joe Daniher
|
69
|
100%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (3), Grant Birchall 4 (3), Harris Andrews 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).
St Kilda v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 21
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
95
|
86%
|
18
|
86%
|
Jack Steele
|
149
|
86%
|
17
|
81%
|
Brad Crouch
|
126
|
77%
|
16
|
76%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
65
|
76%
|
14
|
67%
|
Zak Jones
|
62
|
86%
|
7
|
33%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
122
|
77%
|
7
|
33%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
54
|
77%
|
2
|
10%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
85
|
85%
|
2
|
10%
|
Jack Bytel
|
29
|
35%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jimmy Webster 6 (4), Bradley Hill 3 (3), Dougal Howard 3 (1), Leo Connolly 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Travis Boak
|
70
|
80%
|
16
|
76%
|
Ollie Wines
|
140
|
84%
|
16
|
76%
|
Willem Drew
|
56
|
71%
|
14
|
67%
|
Scott Lycett
|
108
|
73%
|
14
|
67%
|
Karl Amon
|
131
|
84%
|
12
|
57%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
64
|
80%
|
7
|
33%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
66
|
68%
|
3
|
14%
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
61
|
81%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 5 (3), Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (1), Riley Bonner 2 (2).
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 28
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
110
|
88%
|
26
|
93%
|
Chris Burgess
|
45
|
80%
|
22
|
79%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
109
|
76%
|
20
|
71%
|
Matt Rowell
|
53
|
68%
|
17
|
61%
|
David Swallow
|
76
|
79%
|
13
|
46%
|
Noah Anderson
|
78
|
67%
|
8
|
29%
|
Caleb Graham
|
57
|
78%
|
6
|
21%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (4), Wil Powell 2 (1).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
90
|
79%
|
23
|
82%
|
Tim English
|
87
|
79%
|
22
|
79%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
105
|
88%
|
22
|
79%
|
Bailey Smith
|
98
|
81%
|
19
|
68%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
83
|
75%
|
17
|
61%
|
Josh Bruce
|
59
|
85%
|
6
|
21%
|
Caleb Daniel
|
71
|
77%
|
3
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (9), Taylor Duryea 3 (3), Ed Richards 1 (1).
Melbourne v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 27
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
126
|
88%
|
24
|
89%
|
Jack Viney
|
121
|
78%
|
22
|
81%
|
Max Gawn
|
95
|
83%
|
21
|
78%
|
Christian Petracca
|
90
|
90%
|
21
|
78%
|
Aaron vandenBerg
|
58
|
65%
|
8
|
30%
|
Luke Jackson
|
29
|
76%
|
6
|
22%
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
74
|
84%
|
4
|
15%
|
James Jordon
|
69
|
82%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
92
|
81%
|
22
|
81%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
144
|
85%
|
19
|
70%
|
James Worpel
|
90
|
79%
|
17
|
63%
|
Ned Reeves
|
49
|
63%
|
16
|
59%
|
Liam Shiels
|
84
|
76%
|
13
|
48%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
75
|
85%
|
11
|
41%
|
James Cousins
|
76
|
78%
|
10
|
37%
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 5 (3), Tim O’Brien 4 (4), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (2), Damon Greaves 2 (2).
North Melbourne v Essendon
Centre bounces: 28
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
96
|
83%
|
25
|
89%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
79
|
86%
|
23
|
82%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
88
|
90%
|
23
|
82%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
126
|
73%
|
15
|
54%
|
Will Phillips
|
52
|
72%
|
10
|
36%
|
Charlie Lazzaro
|
55
|
69%
|
8
|
29%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
46
|
74%
|
5
|
18%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
65
|
78%
|
2
|
7%
|
Curtis Taylor
|
83
|
80%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 6 (5).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
51
|
81%
|
26
|
93%
|
Zach Merrett
|
104
|
87%
|
25
|
89%
|
Jake Stringer
|
84
|
81%
|
25
|
89%
|
Darcy Parish
|
128
|
85%
|
24
|
86%
|
Devon Smith
|
38
|
78%
|
8
|
29%
|
Peter Wright
|
105
|
88%
|
2
|
7%
|
Archie Perkins
|
43
|
68%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 3 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2).
Collingwood v Carlton
Centre bounces: 25
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Taylor Adams
|
89
|
75%
|
20
|
80%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
81
|
83%
|
20
|
80%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
77
|
80%
|
19
|
76%
|
Callum L. Brown
|
50
|
72%
|
15
|
60%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
120
|
90%
|
13
|
52%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
41
|
82%
|
6
|
24%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
86
|
84%
|
5
|
20%
|
Jack Crisp
|
69
|
89%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 5 (3), Scott Pendlebury 1 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom De Koning
|
66
|
81%
|
22
|
88%
|
Sam Walsh
|
155
|
93%
|
21
|
84%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
116
|
79%
|
20
|
80%
|
Paddy Dow
|
46
|
73%
|
14
|
56%
|
Zac Fisher
|
63
|
83%
|
11
|
44%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
58
|
74%
|
6
|
24%
|
Jack Martin
|
107
|
81%
|
3
|
12%
|
Jack Silvagni
|
61
|
85%
|
3
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 3 (3), Zac Williams 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Adam Saad 1 (1).
Adelaide v West Coast
Centre bounces: 26
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
88
|
91%
|
23
|
88%
|
Ben Keays
|
128
|
86%
|
22
|
85%
|
Rory Sloane
|
73
|
85%
|
22
|
85%
|
Rory Laird
|
122
|
77%
|
21
|
81%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
113
|
78%
|
10
|
38%
|
Sam Berry
|
44
|
67%
|
3
|
12%
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
39
|
82%
|
3
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 3 (3), Brodie Smith 3 (2), Chayce Jones 3 (1), Jake Kelly 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (0).
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
69
|
68%
|
21
|
81%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
86
|
77%
|
21
|
81%
|
Tim Kelly
|
94
|
81%
|
18
|
69%
|
Luke Shuey
|
62
|
56%
|
14
|
54%
|
Dom Sheed
|
56
|
77%
|
11
|
42%
|
Connor West
|
76
|
79%
|
8
|
31%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
114
|
93%
|
6
|
23%
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
35
|
67%
|
5
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 6 (6), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).
GWS Giants v Sydney
Centre bounces: 29
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
104
|
78%
|
20
|
69%
|
Matt Flynn
|
71
|
55%
|
16
|
55%
|
Callan Ward
|
85
|
83%
|
14
|
48%
|
Tom Green
|
72
|
82%
|
14
|
48%
|
Josh Kelly
|
86
|
56%
|
13
|
45%
|
Tim Taranto
|
108
|
77%
|
13
|
45%
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
61
|
70%
|
12
|
41%
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
64
|
85%
|
11
|
38%
|
Brent Daniels
|
63
|
80%
|
2
|
7%
|
Zach Sproule
|
12
|
23%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 5 (2), Adam Kennedy 1 (1), Phil Davis 1 (0), Harry Perryman 1 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
92
|
85%
|
25
|
86%
|
Luke Parker
|
117
|
87%
|
24
|
83%
|
Tom Hickey
|
96
|
78%
|
23
|
79%
|
George Hewett
|
95
|
85%
|
21
|
72%
|
James Rowbottom
|
25
|
46%
|
8
|
28%
|
Joel Amartey
|
40
|
67%
|
6
|
21%
|
Oliver Florent
|
64
|
92%
|
5
|
17%
|
Errol Gulden
|
74
|
98%
|
4
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Jordan Dawson 2 (1).
Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.