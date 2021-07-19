IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 18 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Fremantle v Geelong

Centre bounces: 21

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Caleb Serong

68

72%

17

81%

Sean Darcy

103

66%

17

81%

David Mundy

38

74%

16

76%

Nat Fyfe

64

83%

15

71%

Andrew Brayshaw

96

80%

9

43%

Adam Cerra

75

81%

6

29%

Josh Treacy

29

100%

3

14%

Rory Lobb

22

52%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 9 (8), Nathan Wilson 4 (3), Griffin Logue 1 (1), Alex Pearce 1 (0).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

81

66%

19

90%

Rhys Stanley

74

73%

17

81%

Patrick Dangerfield

105

78%

14

67%

Quinton Narkle

97

70%

12

57%

Cameron Guthrie

118

78%

11

52%

Brandan Parfitt

103

81%

5

24%

Mark Blicavs

61

86%

4

19%

Sam Menegola

129

82%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 5 (3), Tom Stewart 4 (3), Zach Tuohy 2 (1), Joel Selwood 1 (0), Shaun Higgins 1 (1).

Richmond v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 33

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Trent Cotchin

84

78%

29

88%

Shai Bolton

84

82%

22

67%

Dustin Martin

51

62%

21

64%

Toby Nankervis

102

70%

20

61%

Mabior Chol

78

56%

13

39%

Liam Baker

71

85%

12

36%

Matthew Parker

68

84%

8

24%

Jack Graham

97

84%

4

12%

Kane Lambert

79

80%

3

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 4 (4), Dylan Grimes 2 (0), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

86

84%

26

79%

Jarryd Lyons

103

85%

24

73%

Oscar McInerney

50

80%

22

67%

Dayne Zorko

105

85%

20

61%

Deven Robertson

58

57%

14

42%

Tom Fullarton

38

80%

10

30%

Zac Bailey

62

80%

9

27%

Hugh McCluggage

107

79%

6

18%

Joe Daniher

69

100%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (3), Grant Birchall 4 (3), Harris Andrews 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 21

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Luke Dunstan

95

86%

18

86%

Jack Steele

149

86%

17

81%

Brad Crouch

126

77%

16

76%

Paddy Ryder

65

76%

14

67%

Zak Jones

62

86%

7

33%

Rowan Marshall

122

77%

7

33%

Ryan Byrnes

54

77%

2

10%

Sebastian Ross

85

85%

2

10%

Jack Bytel

29

35%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jimmy Webster 6 (4), Bradley Hill 3 (3), Dougal Howard 3 (1), Leo Connolly 1 (1), Jack Sinclair 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Travis Boak

70

80%

16

76%

Ollie Wines

140

84%

16

76%

Willem Drew

56

71%

14

67%

Scott Lycett

108

73%

14

67%

Karl Amon

131

84%

12

57%

Peter Ladhams

64

80%

7

33%

Sam Powell-Pepper

66

68%

3

14%

Darcy Byrne-Jones

61

81%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 5 (3), Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (1), Riley Bonner 2 (2).

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 28

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

110

88%

26

93%

Chris Burgess

45

80%

22

79%

Brayden Fiorini

109

76%

20

71%

Matt Rowell

53

68%

17

61%

David Swallow

76

79%

13

46%

Noah Anderson

78

67%

8

29%

Caleb Graham

57

78%

6

21%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 4 (4), Wil Powell 2 (1).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

90

79%

23

82%

Tim English

87

79%

22

79%

Marcus Bontempelli

105

88%

22

79%

Bailey Smith

98

81%

19

68%

Josh Dunkley

83

75%

17

61%

Josh Bruce

59

85%

6

21%

Caleb Daniel

71

77%

3

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (9), Taylor Duryea 3 (3), Ed Richards 1 (1).

Melbourne v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 27

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

126

88%

24

89%

Jack Viney

121

78%

22

81%

Max Gawn

95

83%

21

78%

Christian Petracca

90

90%

21

78%

Aaron vandenBerg

58

65%

8

30%

Luke Jackson

29

76%

6

22%

Angus Brayshaw

74

84%

4

15%

James Jordon

69

82%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (5), Christian Salem 2 (2).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jaeger O'Meara

92

81%

22

81%

Tom Mitchell

144

85%

19

70%

James Worpel

90

79%

17

63%

Ned Reeves

49

63%

16

59%

Liam Shiels

84

76%

13

48%

Ben McEvoy

75

85%

11

41%

James Cousins

76

78%

10

37%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 5 (3), Tim O’Brien 4 (4), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (2), Damon Greaves 2 (2).

North Melbourne v Essendon

Centre bounces: 28

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

96

83%

25

89%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

79

86%

23

82%

Todd Goldstein

88

90%

23

82%

Tarryn Thomas

126

73%

15

54%

Will Phillips

52

72%

10

36%

Charlie Lazzaro

55

69%

8

29%

Tristan Xerri

46

74%

5

18%

Jaidyn Stephenson

65

78%

2

7%

Curtis Taylor

83

80%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (8), Aaron Hall 6 (5).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

51

81%

26

93%

Zach Merrett

104

87%

25

89%

Jake Stringer

84

81%

25

89%

Darcy Parish

128

85%

24

86%

Devon Smith

38

78%

8

29%

Peter Wright

105

88%

2

7%

Archie Perkins

43

68%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 3 (2), Mason Redman 2 (2).

Collingwood v Carlton

Centre bounces: 25

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Taylor Adams

89

75%

20

80%

Scott Pendlebury

81

83%

20

80%

Brodie Grundy

77

80%

19

76%

Callum L. Brown

50

72%

15

60%

Jordan De Goey

120

90%

13

52%

Darcy Cameron

41

82%

6

24%

Jamie Elliott

86

84%

5

20%

Jack Crisp

69

89%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 5 (3), Scott Pendlebury 1 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom De Koning

66

81%

22

88%

Sam Walsh

155

93%

21

84%

Matthew Kennedy

116

79%

20

80%

Paddy Dow

46

73%

14

56%

Zac Fisher

63

83%

11

44%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

58

74%

6

24%

Jack Martin

107

81%

3

12%

Jack Silvagni

61

85%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 3 (3), Zac Williams 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1), Adam Saad 1 (1).

Adelaide v West Coast

Centre bounces: 26

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

88

91%

23

88%

Ben Keays

128

86%

22

85%

Rory Sloane

73

85%

22

85%

Rory Laird

122

77%

21

81%

Harry Schoenberg

113

78%

10

38%

Sam Berry

44

67%

3

12%

Elliott Himmelberg

39

82%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 3 (3), Brodie Smith 3 (2), Chayce Jones 3 (1), Jake Kelly 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), David Mackay 1 (0).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

69

68%

21

81%

Elliot Yeo

86

77%

21

81%

Tim Kelly

94

81%

18

69%

Luke Shuey

62

56%

14

54%

Dom Sheed

56

77%

11

42%

Connor West

76

79%

8

31%

Andrew Gaff

114

93%

6

23%

Bailey J. Williams

35

67%

5

19%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 6 (6), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).

GWS Giants v Sydney

Centre bounces: 29

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

104

78%

20

69%

Matt Flynn

71

55%

16

55%

Callan Ward

85

83%

14

48%

Tom Green

72

82%

14

48%

Josh Kelly

86

56%

13

45%

Tim Taranto

108

77%

13

45%

Jeremy Finlayson

61

70%

12

41%

Stephen Coniglio

64

85%

11

38%

Brent Daniels

63

80%

2

7%

Zach Sproule

12

23%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 5 (2), Adam Kennedy 1 (1), Phil Davis 1 (0), Harry Perryman 1 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Josh P. Kennedy

92

85%

25

86%

Luke Parker

117

87%

24

83%

Tom Hickey

96

78%

23

79%

George Hewett

95

85%

21

72%

James Rowbottom

25

46%

8

28%

Joel Amartey

40

67%

6

21%

Oliver Florent

64

92%

5

17%

Errol Gulden

74

98%

4

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Jordan Dawson 2 (1).

