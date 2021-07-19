Vic Metro's Marcus Windhager breaks a tackle during the U19 trial match against Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LOGISTICAL challenges will see the start of the NAB AFL Under-19 Championships pushed back again, with the League aiming to begin the national carnival in August.

After the rescheduling of the Allies and Vic Metro clash that was originally meant to start the under-19 championships earlier this month, the AFL has again been forced to change the fixture for coming weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Allies had been set to play South Australia in Adelaide this weekend but the game, as well as their clash with Western Australia the following weekend, will be rescheduled.

The Allies is made up of draft prospects from New South Wales, Queensland, the ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, and players from New South Wales and greater Brisbane would have been unable to make it into South Australia.

The AFL is now aiming for the under-19 carnival, which will feature the best talent available for November's NAB AFL Draft, to start on August 7 with a clash involving Western Australia and South Australia.

Both South Australian and Western Australian squads played respective trial games over the weekend, with West Australian pair Ethan Regan and Matthew Johnson impressing with their performances.

Regan is tied to West Coast as a Next Generation Academy product while Johnson, a 190cm midfielder, is a member of the NAB AFL Academy.

South Australia will be spearheaded by potential No.1 pick Jason Horne at the championships but he did not feature in his state's trial game as he played with South Adelaide at League level on the weekend.

Nasiah Wanganeen, the nephew of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin, continued his impressive form with a strong trial match.