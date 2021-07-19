GEELONG has confirmed a two-year contract extension to high-flying forward-ruck Esava Ratugolea.

The deal, first reported by AFL.com.au's Mitch Cleary, will tie 'AirSava' to the club until 2023.

Ratugolea had attracted interest from rival clubs with Greater Western Sydney inquiring about his availability last year as part of the deal to send Jeremy Cameron to the Cats.

The 22-year-old will play his 50th AFL game this weekend after debuting in round one, 2018.

Sav signs on



"I can’t wait to see what this group does going forward, and I want to be a part of it so it’s very exciting times," Ratugolea said.

"I got drafted with a few of the blokes who have signed on, Jack Henry, Mark O’Connor and Brandan Parfitt. I love the group, I can’t wait to develop my footy and grow with this club."

Esava Ratugolea flies during a Geelong clash with the Suns in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong’s football manager Simon Lloyd said the club is delighted to have Ratugolea sign on.

"Esava continues to develop his football craft in a number of roles both in the ruck and up forward," Lloyd said.

"We see Esava as a key part of the club’s next generation, and we are pleased to have secured his services."