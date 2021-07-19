Swans players leave the field after their win over GWS in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S recent hot form has thrown the race for the top four wide open.

Wins over West Coast, Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney in the past three weeks has catapulted the Swans to sixth place and just one win outside the coveted double chance.

Finishing in the top four has traditionally been a great predictor of where the premiers will come from, heightening the importance of the remaining five rounds.

Six teams do not fit into four spots.

Brisbane's back-to-back losses against St Kilda and Richmond has dropped it down the ladder, while the Bulldogs, Port Adelaide and Melbourne have all had slip-ups in the past fortnight.

As the run to the finals intensifies, AFL.com.au has found 10 matches that could shape the pivotal top half of the finals picture, starting with two rippers in round 19.

Melbourne and the Bulldogs will fight for top position at the MCG on Saturday night, while Richmond will try to throw a spanner in Geelong's plans by replicating its 2020 Grand Final triumph on Sunday afternoon.

Bailey Smith in action during the round 11 clash between the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on May 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Teams on the fringe of the top eight also promise to have a large say in how the top four finishes.

In-form Essendon plays Luke Beveridge's men in round 21 and Adelaide take on Port in The Showdown on the same weekend, where it'd love nothing more than spoiling the plans of its cross-town rival.

The drama will go down to the final round of the season with Geelong playing Melbourne and Port facing the Bulldogs.

Round 19

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Geelong v Richmond

Round 20

GWS v Port Adelaide

Round 21

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

Fremantle v Brisbane

West Coast v Melbourne

Round 23

Brisbane v West Coast

Geelong v Melbourne

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide