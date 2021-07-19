IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- We talk a lot about Rising Stars, what about the supernovas?
- Two special milestones for two ultimate professionals
- Enough tricks inside the Bombers fabric to cause some damage
- Fixture update: Still an asterisk on South Australian games
In this episode ...
0:12 – The 'supernovas' of the AFL – the ageing stars
1:42 – The ultimate professional: Travis Boak brings up 300 games
4:13 – Boak’s ongoing importance to Port Adelaide
6:35 – Marc Murphy’s battle to get to 300 games
8:56 – Which veterans will be trying to get a new contract next year?
11:02 – Can Essendon 'make a splash' if they make finals?
14:38 – How common is it for first-year coaches to finish in the top eight?
16:01 – AFL's fixturing dilemmas for round 19 and beyond